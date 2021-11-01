Farm 13: Sthe Matos calls Rico ‘disrespectful’, and he exposes the girl’s behavior to Bil: “There’s a fiance out there”; watch

The climate of war set in between Rico Melquiades and Sthefane Matos, in ‘A Fazenda 13’! This Sunday night (31), the pedestrians participated in a ‘Game of Discord’, a dynamic in which they pointed out who deserved the weights of “protagonism”, “wall”, “poison” and “hypocrisy”. Sthe’s choices in relation to the ex-MTV produced an epic squabble between the two.

Troubled with the judgment of the woman – who gave him the plaques of “protagonism” and “hypocrisy” – Melquiades didn’t mince words when rebutting the influencer’s accusations of ‘poisonous’ and ‘disrespectful’. “She called me disrespectful, because everyone here has called me disrespectful, apart from the people who are on my side. Disrespectful are you, you’re a bride out there, not Dynho, because I’ve never seen him, but you keep stroking Bil [Araújo] that I already told you in the tree house”, accused the pawn, recalling the warning he made to his colleague in confinement weeks ago.

Sthe didn’t like the comedian’s ‘exposed’ and started calling it ‘ridiculous’. “I treat everyone with affection here, Bil, Gui, Dynho, Mileide, everyone. He (Rich) does that, he likes to mess around outside, with people outside. He likes to do that, to invent, to lie, you admitted yourself, how much of a liar you are”, countered the baiana.

“I let you talk, now it’s my turn. Am I disrespectful? If it was her boyfriend here, stroking any woman in this house, if it was her boyfriend stroking Marina, Day, Mileide, what would be your intention when you talk [sobre o assunto], that her boyfriend was hitting on women here?”, fired the Alagoas, questioning the rest of the participants. “Now she, stroking a man, is she handsome too? She is also disrespectful. Don’t call me disrespectful”, punctuated Rico.

While the former MTV was speaking, the influencer tried to interrupt him anyway. Next, Sthe revealed that he called Melquiades disrespectful because of ‘other attitudes’ he had throughout the program, but did not specify which ones. “False, you and her. You are two fakes”, Matos accused, pointing to the man from Alagoas and to Dayane, with whom he had an argument previously. Gui Araújo and Arcrebiano then tried to join the fight and stated that Rico’s ‘exposed’ in relation to Sthe was ‘ugly’, since, according to them, the Bahian woman would only be doing her colleagues’ nails.

rico x sthe – part 1 pic.twitter.com/qh1HDbfmzY — gi melquiades (@giicomentaa) November 1, 2021

“He is a liar. He likes to invent things. He invents to destabilize people, he likes that”, insisted Matos. Without patience, the former MTV recalled the warning he had made to the influencer, about being smoothing Bil. “Guys, I told her [sobre isso], in the tree house. In the tree house, she said to me: ‘Rico, even I’m thinking now, really, I’m bad’. You said that and it will be ugly for you, because there is a camera here. She was thoughtful, because I saw her smoothing Bil”, he said, screaming. “I’m not saying you smoothed her. But she kept stroking him, petting him”, insisted the pawn, addressing the former No Limite.

rico x sthe – part 2 pic.twitter.com/liRUklOLV0 — gi melquiades (@giicomentaa) November 1, 2021

Arcrebiano then tried to argue that the woman from Bahia would have the same attitude towards Gui Araújo and all the other men in the house, in an attempt to defend her. “He wants to end my life and my family, with my engagement, that’s what he wants”, accused Sthefane. “I’m not talking about you. She is the bride here”, said Melquiades, in response to Bill. “But it’s not just me. This is a heavy subject. He has a married face”, insisted the pawn, referring to Dynho. “You’re wanting to ‘weigh the case’. You’re poisonous too”, accused Rico.

The Alagoan continued to insist that, when talking about Sthefane’s affections, he would not be reprimanding the attitude of the other pedestrians, but hers. “You are disrespectful. you are a shadow [do Bil]“, accused him. “Ridiculous, low. I’m not like you”, exclaimed Matos. “Ridiculous are you. Low it’s you”, countered Rico. “You are madam’s puppy”, said the influencer. “The plants in this house have more life than you. No character, no personality and it’s a shadow. Take care, woman”, said the Alagoas.

rich x sthe – part 3 pic.twitter.com/rPR2TaXwOv — gi melquiades (@giicomentaa) November 1, 2021

Afterwards, the pair recalled their conversation in the tree house. “I don’t know if you noticed, Bil, that she was a little away from you when I went to talk to her”, remembered the pawn. “Oh, what a liar. You like to invent things to destabilize people”, accused Sthefane. “Liar? I arrived at the tree house and hit the real one: ‘Look, you (Sthephane) here it is in the shadow of Bil and Dynho. You have to have respect for your fiance, because you keep stroking Bil'”, insisted Melquiades, who was called a liar by the Bahian one more time. “Do you know why this is good? Because it’s going to show up”, concluded Rico, referring to the footage. Geez!