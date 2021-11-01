Father Patrick comments repercussion after posting shirtless photo

In an interview with Splash UOL, Father Patrick Fernandes commented on the controversy surrounding his shirtless photo, published in mid-October. At the time, the priest had to exclude the publication, due to the repercussion caused among internet users.

“I think that photo really gave me the real dimension of how much I’m known,” said the priest, who received many compliments because of his fit body. “I had already posted shirtless photos other times, but it was an account with two thousand followers on Instagram. And other priests post photos without a shirt, it’s not taboo,” he explained.

Faced with the repercussions, the influential priest comments that he was scared and chose to delete the photo. At the time, some internet users also made montages with the image. “It appeared that I was in swim trunks, but I was in shorts!” says Patrick, laughing. “I decided to go out in fright,” he said.

“After two days, the Bishop texted me because they had sent an edited version to him. And, of course it was montage, I don’t have that whole body. And he said affectionately: ‘don’t post a picture without a shirt, people think it’s bad’.”, recalls the priest.

According to him, due to the controversy, he will not post shirtless photos again, at least for one situation: when he knows the day Jesus will return to the world. “I’ll post one two hours before, because then I’m already enraptured and I won’t need to see anything else.”, joked the priest.

