Father Patrick talks about shirtless photo and what is and is not sin

Father Patrick Fernandes is the newest darling of the internet. With 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 72,100 on YouTube, the cleric from Parauapebas, Pará, is responsible for the masses at the São Sebastião Parish. At 34, he talks about different subjects on his social networks and, when he least expects it, ends up getting into some controversies.

He recently caught everyone’s attention — believers and gossips alike — by posting a shirtless photo to his Instagram feed. Between the comments, followers declared themselves in love and lost the line with the portrait of the priest. “I think that photo that really gave me the real dimension of how much I’m known”, reported exclusively to splash.

I had posted shirtless photos before, except it was an account with two thousand followers on Instagram. And other priests post shirtless photos, it’s not taboo.

Father Patrick posted shirtless photo and went viral: “other priests post shirtless photos, it’s not taboo” Image: Reproduction/Instagram

As he was taking advantage of the break, Fernandes was “off” from his social networks. However, when he returned to check the notifications, he was scared: the publication had more than 200,000 likes, in addition to several montages. “It appeared that I was in swim trunks, but I was in shorts!”, he says, laughing.

The priest says he is shy and, given the repercussion and the different comments made about his physique, he had difficulty dealing with what happened. “I decided to go out in fright.”

After two days the Bishop texted me because they had sent him an edited version. And, of course it was montage, I don’t have that whole body. And he said affectionately: ‘don’t post a picture without a shirt, people think it’s bad’.

With so much noise that the priest’s record generated, he promised that he will return to publish a photo of the kind only when he knows the day that Jesus will return to the world. “I’ll put one up two hours before, because by then I can get carried away and I won’t need to see anything else.”

Even though they face the event of the “shirtless priest” with fear, his faithful followers—or would they be faithful followers—continue to follow all his publications. And, among the audience that accompanies him, there are personalities like Juliette, for whom the priest says he has great admiration. Because of her, he even followed the latest edition of “BBB”.

However, this influencer does not only live from funny events. He also maintains a YouTube channel where he discusses diverse subjects, such as relationships, tattoos and even “the healing power of hugs”. In the series entitled “Who Are You”, which has new episodes on Sundays, he addresses themes related to self-acceptance and self-love.

The production was recorded in person in two sessions with the public at the Student Workshop in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.

During the interview with splash, Father Patrick also spoke about depression, nudes, Marília Mendonça and explained what, in his view, is or is not sin. Check out the full video at the beginning of this article.

And, for fans of “Fleabag” who have made it this far, sad news: he didn’t watch the series and didn’t understand the references to “Padre Gato”. But he promised he would look.