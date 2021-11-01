Faustão defines the musical attraction of his band debut in 2022; know who will be

The dancers who were with the presenter at Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) are also being hired to act in the program – Photo: Reproduction/ Internet

The presenter Fausto Silva and his team defined one of the musical attractions of Faustão’s debut in the Band, scheduled for January of next year. Samba dancer Zeca Pagodinho, one of the biggest popular names in the country, closed his participation in the attraction, which will be shown in prime time from Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm.

Zeca Pagodinho will be the first musician to appear on the program. The production already invites other names, but there are natural difficulties with the schedule. Faustão will also suffer from the limitation of names that have a contract with Globo and need to be released by it to participate in competing programs.

This is the case of Claudia Leitte, Carlinhos Brown, Iza, Michel Teló, Lulu Santos and Ivete Sangalo, among others. Most work as technicians for The Voice Brasil, while Ivete is a presenter for The Masked Singer. As Faustão has a good relationship with the artists, this should be solved without any problems.

Zeca Pagodinho is a longtime partner of Fausto Silva. It was on the stage of the former Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) that the musician received a gold record in 2002 for Let A Vida Me Levar, which had the success of a song of the same name that year.

As shown by Notícias da TV, Faustão’s new program will have the presenter the old-fashioned way: without so many purchased formats and with more improvisation on stage. One of the paintings that will be revived is Pizza do Faustão, which was no longer made at Globo. The objective is to remind a little of the old Perdidos na Noite, which Faustão presented in the Band between 1986 and 1988.

Former Miss Brasil Júlia Gama is in the cast of the attraction. The dancers who were with the presenter at Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) are also being hired to act in the program. A large part of the Globo team migrated to the new channel to work with Silva.