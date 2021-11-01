Felipão visits the concentration of Palmeiras and meets Abel Ferreira again

1999 Libertadores da America Champion by palm trees, Felipão returned to visit the Verdão concentration, which went to Porto Alegre and won Grêmio 3-1 this Sunday. And the moment promoted, once again, the meeting between two of the most important names in the club’s history: the winning coach in that edition, Felipão, and the current continental champion, Abel Ferreira.

The two have known each other for years and have a good relationship. The Brazilian was responsible for the Portuguese’s first call-up for the national team, before Euro 2004, something that Abel treasures with affection, as stated by him in his presentation at Alviverde.

The two coaches worked together in the Portuguese team and were champions of the Libertadores by Palmeiras, the Brazilian in 1999 and the Portuguese in 2020.

Last Saturday, Abel Ferreira completed one year of his arrival in Verdão. Much compared by the fans with the legendary Luis Felipe Scolari for his intense style and ‘clubista’, the Portuguese always praised that he is inspired by what, for many, is the greatest coach in the history of Palmeiras. Abel, now, is looking to surpass his idol in his quest for the Libertadores bi-championship.

Palmeiras, after beating Grêmio 3-1, at the Grêmio home, has a week of preparation until next Sunday, when they face Santos, in Vila Belmiro.