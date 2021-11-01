Fernanda de Freitas will suffer at the hand of Alinne Moraes in Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Fernanda de Freitas will go through a few good ones in Um Lugar ao Sol. The actress will play Érica, a personal trainer who will get involved with Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. But the couple will face the resistance and possessiveness of Barbara, Alinne Moraes’ character, who will do everything to separate her father and girlfriend.

Érica’s involvement with Santiago will happen after the professional is hired by Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão), his eldest daughter. Luan’s (Miguel Schmid) solo mother and debt-ridden ex-husband, she will seize the chance of the job tooth and nail, but will end up in love with her boss.

“Rebeca, his eldest daughter, hires Erica after her father has a health problem and is hospitalized. She rightly thinks that the father has to take care of himself. So, Erica starts training him. He goes on admiring her character and she, his,” says the actress in an interview with Patricia Kogut’s column, from O Globo newspaper.

The physical educator’s heir plays an important role between the two. “There is an important vertex in this relationship, Luan, her son. He is a very special boy, intelligent, a chess champion. As Santiago is passionate about chess, this brings them together. Besides, he wanted to have a boy, but is father three women. Santiago’s affection for Luan sparks Erica’s first affectionate look at him.”

The novel, however, will face resistance from the entrepreneur’s daughters, Barbara and Nicole (Ana Baird). “Rebeca isn’t against it, she wants to see her father happy above all. But Barbara and Nicole will piss off this couple. Especially Barbara. She’s more crazy and possessive, she’ll try to separate them. Until they understand that Santiago really is. love Erica, there will be some disagreements and comings and goings,” says the artist.

Fernanda adds that the personal will not let the provocations go cheap. “My character is a very polite person and needs the job a lot, because she was abandoned by her husband with a debt. But she doesn’t have cockroach blood. She respects to a certain point. When she gets a little on her toes, she knows how to beat front. There’s a limit.”

Written by Lícia Manzo, Um Lugar ao Sol is scheduled to premiere on November 8th. The serials have already been completed and will be aired completely recorded, which will break a Globo tradition.

With names like Cauã Reymond, Alinne Moraes, Andréia Horta, Marieta Severo, José de Abreu, Denise Fraga, Juan Paiva and Andréa Beltrão in the cast, the plot is already being compared to the Mexican classic A Usurpadora, due to the theme of exchanging twins.

