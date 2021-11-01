FGTS profit is already in the workers’ account; see how to look up values

Caixa Econômica Federal has already made all transfers related to the profit of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS). More than 88 million workers received credits in the fund’s accounts. The amounts that were credited correspond to R$ 1.86 for each R$ 100.00 of FGTS balance.

How is the query done?

To verify the amount received, the worker does not need to go to a Caixa branch. They can consult the statement through the access channels available on Caixa’s website, through Caixa internet banking (in this case when they are a bank customer) or by downloading the FGTS application.

Another way to check the FGTS balance and interest is to request it on Caixa’s website, with the NIS and CPF numbers. There is also another way to receive the balance and statement: through the Post Office, every two months. Registration is also done on Caixa’s website.

If you are unable to check in any of the available channels, the employee can call the service channel provided by Caixa on the telephone: 0800-726 0101. And, in the last case, if not, they can go to a Caixa branch.

The worker who has more than one FGTS account, thus, received the corresponding amount of profit in each one of them. When checking the balance, you will notice the inclusion of the value in each one of them. To check the calculations of the deposited amount, simply multiply the FGTS balance until August 31, 2020 by 0.01863517.

The FGTS balance can only be withdrawn in the situations provided for in Law 8036/90, as in the cases of:

Dismissal without cause;

When the worker turns 70;

When you retire;

When the worker or dependent has a serious illness;

Retirement;

Birthday withdrawal (only part of the FGTS is released); and

Other cases that are established by law.

It is important to remember that the withdrawal-birthday is only released when the worker joins the modality. Only then will he be able to withdraw the benefit in the month of his birth. But it is noteworthy that the worker will not be able to withdraw-withdrawal when joining this modality.

The choice of withdrawal-birthday can be made through the FGTS application, through Caixa’s internet banking, at branches or through the Caixa website. He can also cancel the birthday withdrawal whenever he wants, just by making the request.

Caixa also clarifies that the amount that was credited to the FGTS accounts, as Distribution of Income, plus interest and monetary restatement, will not integrate the basis for calculating the deposit of the employee’s termination fine.