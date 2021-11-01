‘Fight for no reason’ · TV News

Knocked out from the week of A Fazenda 2021, Tati Quebra Barraco detonated the behavior of Rico Melquiades, his foe in the game. At Hora do Faro this Sunday (31), the singer made a mea-culpa about her passage through rural confinement and stated that the former MTV “fight for no reason” in order to appear.

“I didn’t know Rico, I never heard of him. He was looking for a character, and I already have a 23-year career. In a month, five or ten years, I need to work. I know there are a lot of people there looking to be famous and I already have my story”, Tati pointed out in the painting A Fazenda – Última Chance, shown in Hora do Faro.

“He spoke with his mouth that he had already participated in several realities, that he had been cancelled, that he was there looking to be famous. I think he is succeeding”, completed the singer.

During the hearing with Leo Dias, Lucas Selfie, Keila Jimenez and Chico Barney, the eliminated one reinforced the criticisms of Carlinhos Maia’s friend: “He not only fought with me, he also fought with everyone. He wasn’t going to get there and pick a fight, because he gets into fights with people for no reason”.

“I think a little of everything was missing [na minha participação]. I thought I was doing my best because when we’re there, we don’t know anything. Just through people’s eyes, I could see that people weren’t very satisfied with my presence”, evaluated the funkeira.

“When I entered the program, I entered with a goal [pensei]: ‘It’s going to be me, I’m not going to be looking for a shack for no reason to be showing up in Brazil’. I entered prepared to enter, stay and leave. I expected to go a little further [longe] or reach the final, but the audience is watching, they chose,” she acknowledged.

Tati also said he believed that, if he had been on the reality show in previous seasons, his participation would have been better. “One thing is Tati Quebra Barraco on stage, another is personal. I think I’ve changed a lot. After I lost my son, I stopped to reflect more,” said the guest of Rodrigo Faro’s program.

Check out some excerpts from the program:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos