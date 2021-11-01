FIM needs super license to select who can race in MotoGP

MotoGP does not have great requirements to select the riders (Photo: Divulgation/MotoGP)

Darryn Binder’s jump straight from Moto3 to MotoGP has rekindled debate over the need for a super license for riders to climb into the premier class of World Motorbike prototypes. At 23, the South African won a place in the RNF, the new name of the SRT for the 2022 season.

Binder won’t be the first to make this direct link between the smallest and largest classes. Jack Miller has been through this before. But the question here is neither who nor when. The debate that needs to be done is: shouldn’t MotoGP have a minimum requirement to guarantee the qualification of riders for the most powerful prototypes at the World Cup?

The FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) requires drivers to have a super license, which is the document that allows the competitor to take part in a Formula 1 race.

The current system determines that a driver is eligible to compete in Formula 1 after accumulating 40 points over the past three seasons (time limit extended to four due to the pandemic).

Scores can be accumulated in various categories such as Formula 2, Formula 3, WEC, Indy, Japanese Super Formula and even F4 in the most diverse versions around the world.

If, for example, we applied the FIA ​​example to Binder, using Formula 3 as the Moto3 equivalent, Brad’s brother would only score nine points, as he would not score 22nd in the 2019 standings, he would have three points for the eighth place in 2020 and another six for the current sixth place in the Drivers’ World Championship.

Miller, on the other hand, would have enough points, as before jumping into the premier class in 2015, he was seventh in Moto3 in 2013 and runner-up in 2014, which would earn him 48 points on this supposed super license.

Of course, not everyone who makes it to Formula One with enough points in the super license is a potential champion, but it’s a sort of cutoff to sort out who’s or isn’t ready for the elite class. And this is something the FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) could very well apply.

A few years ago, in 2018, the pilots themselves asked for the adoption of such a system. At the time, the request was the result of the selection of Christophe Ponsson as a replacement for the injured Tito Rabat at Avintia for the GP of San Marino and Riviera de Rimini. Competitors feared the rookie’s inexperience with carbon brakes and Michelin tires.

“MotoGP is a super difficult category. We can’t give a MotoGP bike to just anyone, as even turn 1 will be dangerous for all of us,” said Aleix Espargaró at the time.

Marc Márquez echoed the position of the oldest of the Espargaró and considered that it is necessary to be at a minimum stage of his career to be able to jump to the main division.

“We’ve said before that to be in a MotoGP race, you need to be at a minimum level of your career. Coming here for the money is not right, as we are in the best championship in the world. I know that some people need to arrive this way, but it’s not the best and we need to be sure”, defended the Spaniard at the time.

As it stands today, the regulation only requires a minimum age of 18 and possession of a license to run in GP. And ready. It’s too little. Very little.

At a time when the debate over safety is on the rise, the FIM could well set more solid criteria for sifting through who can and cannot enter MotoGP.

It is not a specific issue in relation to the youngest of the Binders, but a way to also ensure that the riders have the necessary preparation of the base of the sport before reaching the maximum level of motorcycle speed.

It should be noted, however, that a system like the FIA, for example, would prevent Fabio Quartararo from jumping to MotoGP in 2019, when he would have accumulated just three points in a parallel between Moto2 and Formula 2. a balance, a system that ensures the necessary experience, but also doesn’t bar those who are ready to jump.

It’s like they say: if it doesn’t do well, it won’t do any harm either.