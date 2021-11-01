Find out the only option to watch the duel between Corinthians and Chapecoense this Monday

Corinthians faces Chapecoense this Monday, at 9:30 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. This time, the Alvinegro stadium will have 100% of its capacity released for the public to attend.

Fans who are unable to attend the Neo Química Arena have only one option to follow the match on television. The channel Premiere transmits the match to the entire Brazil through the system pay-per-view. The narration will be by Everaldo Marques and the comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Roque Júnior.

Corinthians fans can also follow the match with the team from My Timon, online and free of charge, through the following options:

the real time of My Timon , which starts at 8:30 pm, one hour before the ball rolls, with pre-match and minute-by-minute information about the match;

, which starts at 8:30 pm, one hour before the ball rolls, with pre-match and minute-by-minute information about the match; transmission by YouTube, which starts at 6:30 pm, and features live narration, as well as post-game;

the transmission of Twitch, which starts at 8pm, and presents comments before, during and after the duel.

All of the above offer the opportunity to interact with other Corinthians fans and comment during the match.

Corinthians is currently in seventh place in the competition, with 41 points so far. Chapecoense, on the other hand, is Brasileirão’s lantern and enters the field without a coach – Pintado resigned last Tuesday, alleging dissatisfaction with comments after the defeat by Bahia.

