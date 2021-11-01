Find out what carbon credits are and their importance for COP26 – News

THE COP26, annual meeting of the United Nations on climate change, starts this Sunday (31), in Glasgow, Scotland, and will have extensive debates on the carbon credit market. The greenhouse gas emission buy-sell mechanism can help countries comply with environmental treaties.

The carbon market, like any material good, needs a party interested in making the product available to a customer in a market. The object for sale, however, is unusual: greenhouse gas emission credits or even the removal of carbon from the atmosphere.

These quotas are precisely stipulated in environmental treaties, such as the Paris Agreement or the Kyoto Protocol. Basically, each country determines a limit number of emission of greenhouse gases in a period of time and, if it exceeds the agreed value, it buys remaining quotas from nations that have credit.

“Carbon markets in general are intended to provide a financial incentive to make mitigation projects economically viable [da poluição no meio ambiente]”, explained to the R7 economist and climate change policy researcher Inaiê Takaes Santos.

The specialist highlighted two types of carbon credit market: regulated and voluntary. While the regulated is structured by laws and rules written by an agency, the volunteer organizes itself based on self-imposed practices by organizations, companies or even individuals.

The idea in both markets, whether voluntary or regulated, is to reduce the environmental impact that each company or human being causes to nature every day. According to Inaiê Santos, the prices of each carbon credit can vary.

“Prices vary a lot from one market to another. In regulated markets, they are the result of supply and demand, with the supply being determined by the jurisdiction’s level of ambition. In voluntary markets, they result from the willingness to pay for specific characteristics of each project.”

About 60% of the Amazon rainforest — the largest tropical forest in the world — is in Brazilian territory. One of the objectives of the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Pereira Leite, at COP26 is position Brazil as a major exporter of carbon credits.

However, for Inaiê Santos, the role of the country in the context of the carbon market is still complex and requires a large participation of the State in order for it to work properly.

“It starts with the need to face the fact that it is not enough to want to be a large global provider of carbon credits. This is because, although many say that carbon will become a commodity, it will require the development of institutional capacities that depend largely on the State.”

Inaiê Santos understands that, for a carbon credit market to work in Brazil, government organizations would need to regulate greenhouse gas emissions in industrial facilities. “Today this basic condition for the functioning of a regulated market does not exist”, he explained.

Although this market is not regulated in Brazil, companies and individuals can purchase carbon credits through voluntary collaboration platforms.

One of the most awaited discussions at COP26 is on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which precisely regulates the rules on the carbon credit market between the parties that signed the treaty. According to Inaiê Santos, questions such as gas emission quantification methodologies will be put on the table.

“[A discussão principal] is the conclusion of the rulebook to guide the signatory parties of the Paris Agreement on how the units will be transferred to the parties, on how to account, what types of projects will be eligible, methodologies for quantifying emission reductions or removals, among others technical issues”, concluded Inaiê Santos.