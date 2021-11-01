Find out what will be the end of Fabrício Melgaço in Império

Fabrício Melgaço’s identity and the character’s ending will be revealed in Império. The telenovela’s special edition enters its final week and will bring out who is behind the plans to destroy José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). In addition to being unmasked, the villain will pay for his crimes.

What will be the end of Fabrício Melgaço in the telenovela Império?

The Commander will discover the true identity of Fabrício Melgaço in the final stretch of Império. Lorraine (Dani Barros) overhears a conversation between José Pedro (Caio Blat) and Silviano (Othon Bastos) after the wedding of Cristina (Leandra Leal), in which Império’s financial director assumes he is the great villain of the story. She and Ismael (Jonas Torres) tell the Commander everything, including that Zé Pedro had the pink diamond.

José Pedro assumes to be the villain. In the final episode, the heir, Maurílio (Carmo Della Vecchia) and Silviano (Othon Bastos) kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal) and ask the rich man for a fortune to free the girl. The villains lure the Commander and Josué (Roberto Birindelli) to an abandoned shed and the characters clash. Josué distracts Maurílio, and meanwhile, Zé Alfredo shoots the biologist, who drops dead. Angry with his son’s death, Silviano tries to hit the man in black, but is surprised by Joshua. The driver kills the butler.

Pedro is injured during the confrontation and falls to the ground. Meanwhile, José Alfredo hurries to free Cristina from her bonds. When the two are about to leave the place, Caio Blat’s character manages to reach the gun and shoots his own father. José Alfredo does not resist and dies.

In the end, Fabrício Melgaço/José Pedro is arrested for murdering his own father. João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) is responsible for the company and for continuing the legacy of the man in black.

The special edition of Império will air from Monday to Friday, at 9:30 pm, Brasília time. As of November 8th, the public will follow the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol.