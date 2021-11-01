Fire department confirms death in cave in Altinópolis

The Fire Department of the Military Police of the State of São Paulo confirmed the first death among civilian firefighters buried in a cave in Altinópolis, in the interior of São Paulo.

Fur Twitter profile, the institution also updated numbers different from those previously released.

Now, she says that there were 28 people in the course (previously said 26) and only one was rescued (previously said three). According to the Fire Department, 18 are not victims of the accident. Eight are missing.

On his Twitter profile, the acting São Paulo governor, Carlos Pignatari, says he regrets the first death confirmed by the police among the buried firefighters

According to the PMESP Fire Department, there are 75 firefighters and 20 vehicles engaged in the rescue.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, stated in the Twitter which committed all possible resources to the rescue of the victims.

“I closely follow the rescue of civil firefighters who were trapped in the collapse of a cave in Altinópolis, in the interior of São Paulo. Determined all support and resources needed for the rescue. Recently, a PM plane from SP took off with geologists and Civil Defense to help with the rescue,” he wrote.

According to the state government, since the beginning of the night, four teams from the Fire Department have been working to assist and rescue the victims.

A group of rescue specialists, accompanied by technicians from the State Civil Defense Coordination and a geologist from the Technological Research Institute (IPT), took off in a Military Police King Air at 11:30 am from Campo de Marte airport, in São Paulo, heading for the city to reinforce the work.

Teams from the Emergency and Disaster Assistance Group (GEAD) of the Fire Department are also on their way to the site to assist in the searches.

Two Águia helicopters are available to support the actions of the teams, which have the reinforcement of territorial policing. So far, five victims have been rescued by medical services in the region, informed the state government.