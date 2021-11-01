Fire Department confirms three deaths in a cave in Altinópolis (SP)

The Military Fire Department of São Paulo (CBPMESP) confirmed, this Sunday (31), three deaths among civil firefighters buried in a cave in Altinópolis, in the interior of the state, approximately 330 kilometers from the capital. Six people are still missing.

The numbers involved in the accident were also updated. There are 28 people who went through the civil fire rescue course (previously there were 26) and only one was rescued (previously said of three). According to the Fire Department, 18 are not victims of the accident.

According to the corporation, there are 75 firefighters and 20 vehicles engaged in the rescue. According to Major Palumbo, spokesman for the Fire Department, in an interview with CNN, vehicles from São Paulo, Campinas and São José do Rio Preto were sent to the site. There is still a risk of new rocks falling, and geologists are guiding the excavations in search of victims.

“We’re only getting out of there when the last victim is rescued. We will stay there. It rains on the site, we have risks of collapse, we have risks of the structure itself, rocks, of giving way again. We spend the night, because by experience and location, the removal of victims is not simple. We have to do it manually so as not to cause new landslides,” declared Palumbo.

João Doria (PSDB), governor of São Paulo, stated that he committed all possible resources to rescue the victims. “I closely follow the rescue of civil firefighters who were trapped in the collapse of a cave in Altinópolis, in the interior of São Paulo. Determined all support and resources needed for the rescue. Recently, a PM plane from SP took off with geologists and Civil Defense to help with the rescue,” he wrote.

According to the state government, since the beginning of the night, four teams from the Fire Department have been working to assist and rescue the victims. A group of rescue specialists, accompanied by technicians from the State Civil Defense Coordination and a geologist from the Technological Research Institute (IPT), took off in a Military Police King Air at 11:30 am from Campo de Marte airport, in São Paulo, heading for the city to reinforce the work.

Teams from the Emergency and Disaster Assistance Group (GEAD) of the Fire Department are also on their way to the site to assist in the searches. Two Águia helicopters are available to support the actions of the teams, which have the reinforcement of territorial policing. So far, five victims have been rescued by medical services in the region, informed the state government.