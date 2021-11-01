Fire in the hay! In ‘A Fazenda 13’, a shack between Solange and Erasmo and a fight between Mileide and Dayane mark the dawn | Television



Solange Gomes fights Erasmo – video playback

Posted 01/11/2021 08:52 | Updated 11/01/2021 11:00

Rio – What was not lacking in the last game of discord in “A Fazenda 13” was fire in the hay. On the night of this Sunday (31), the pedestrians participated in a dynamic that left the spirits running high until dawn. A bit of everything happened, like Solange going after Erasmo, the fight between Mileide and Dayane and Valentina crying because of comments by Gui Araújo. See below the main ruffles:

Dayane and Mileide

During the game of contention, Mileide Mihaile gave a weight with the poisonous word to Dayane Mello and revolted the model. “I understand that her game is exactly that. This week she wants to feel attacked, victimized, she wants to go to the countryside in a totally victimized way and I want to see how far her game goes,” said Safadão’s ex-wife.

“I’ve been with women worse than you”, completed Mileide and said that Day changes his behavior every week. The dancer also said that she was wrong in thinking that the model “had the honor” of receiving “the truth” from her and that last sentence made the former Italian “Big Brother” participant lose her mind for good.

“Stop doing the good Samaritan. Stop talking pretty. Go show what you are, what a pain,” Day replied. Blame it on your opinions. You’re so short that you didn’t take your OR, you blamed Rico. Blame your rudeness, your lack of opinion and the rude way you treated me, or did you forget?”, counters Mileide.

Solange and Erasmus

The biggest fight of the night was definitely between Solange Gomes and Erasmo Viana. The model put the ex-muse of Gugu’s Bathtub as poisonous. He even said that she is an outdated celebrity and that she should do something useful instead of being “gossip” as Sol works as a celebrity columnist.

“You only fight women, you asshole. You’re only here because you’re an ex. Growing up after women, poor thing, it’s pitiful. When I leave here I’ll play because you broke up, that’s a man who beats a woman. A rude man is capable of hitting a woman,” cried Solange.

Erasmus countered that she will need what she said in court and added that her colleague in confinement is waiting for a prince charming to play for her. That was the limit for Solange, who even needed to be held by Rico to not go after Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband. “What is it? Asshole! Who am I waiting for? You’re going to f*ck off. You don’t know about my life,” screamed the columnist.

After the game of contention, the fight between the two still continued. Once inside the house, they continued exchanging barbs and Erasmo said that Solange’s fame was only in the 1990s, but Gugu’s muse didn’t let it go. “But that’s wonderful and you, old, got all wrinkled and need to get in here, still with a woman. Have you seen your face? You’re 37 and it looks like you’re 57. You have to apply some moisturizers to see if your face improves. all wrinkled, it looks like a passion fruit from a drawer,” he said.

“IT’S HERE BECAUSE IT’S EX. You’re capable of hitting a woman.” (Solange)

“You’ll have to prove it in court.” (Erasmus) #The farm pic.twitter.com/hL3bMR9jhv — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 1, 2021

solange talking about the face of erasmus pic.twitter.com/FtSfndStR6 — dudu (@boanoitebritto) November 1, 2021

Valentina and Bill

Who also lost patience during the dynamic was Valentina Francavilla. During Gui Araújo’s speech, she began to clap her hands and said that he was humiliating Marina Ferrari. “They already call you in the closet,” replied the former MTV, referring to the medication for depression that the stage assistant takes every day.

“What? You’re using my problem against me. Thanks, Brazil, just so you can see the level of this kid,” said Valentina excitedly. “No, I want you to be all right”, sneered Gui Araújo and soon after the girl began to cry.

In her turn to speak, Valentina took the opportunity to rebut Bill’s comments about her illness. “He used something very dirty, which is my illness, depression, which a lot of people have. I thought it was dirty, I thought it was low and he didn’t hit his chest to say: ‘I did this, I’m sorry'”, he said.

Valentina:“Congratulations Guilherme, you’re awesome in your speech, humiliate Marina more.”

Bill: “They already call you in the closet.”

Valentina: “Are you using my problem against me?” pic.twitter.com/keWFG4t3Vg — Valentina Francavilla (@valentina_real) November 1, 2021