Five teams battle it out for two Serie B spots in 2022 in the final round of the Third Round; see scenarios | brazilian series c

The week promises to drag on for fans of Botafogo-PB, Criciúma, Manaus, Novorizontino and Ypiranga-RS. It turns out that these five teams are still alive for the final round of the quadrangular final of the Brazilian Serie C, in their respective brackets, and will define the two remaining spots in Serie B next season in the clashes scheduled for Saturday, with Group C, and for Sunday, with Group D.

Apart from these clubs mentioned, three teams already have their futures set for 2022. Paysandu, for example, had little hope of still dreaming of a dissipated rise in the division after the defeat by Botafogo-PB, this Sunday, in João Pessoa. Tombense and Ituano, on the other hand, achieved enough favorable results for them to guarantee, in advance, their places in Serie B next year. The miners, in fact, are already waiting for the opponent in the duel of the national decision.

1 of 5 Tombense players celebrate victory over Manaus, with a goal at the last minute, which guaranteed access to the Minas Gerais club — Photo: João Normando/FAF Tombense players celebrate victory over Manaus, with a goal at the last minute, which guaranteed access to the Minas Gerais club — Photo: João Normando/FAF

Check below the scenario of each of the two eight participants of the quadrangular final, divided into their respective groups, for the last round of the phase.

After the goalless draw against Criciúma, at Heriberto Hulse, Galo de Itu secured its place in the Serie B of next season’s Brazilian Nationals. Still looking for the Third League title, the team led by Mazola Júnior need only a draw to guarantee the decision against Tombense. Reaching 11 points, Galo de Itu could no longer be reached by Botafogo-PB and Criciúma.

2nd BOTAFOGO-PB (8 points)

The victory against Paysandu put Belo in the G-2 of the bracket. With this, the club from Paraíba only depends on you to guarantee access. For it to happen without great emotions, the three points against Ituano, in Itu, next Saturday, give the team that guarantee. If that doesn’t happen, Botafogo-PB will need to cross their fingers so that Criciúma doesn’t overtake them in the leaderboard. Understand:

In case of victory: Belo grants access to the B Series 2022;

Belo grants access to the B Series 2022; In case of a tie: the people from Paraíba will have to hope that Criciúma doesn’t win the Paysandu;

the people from Paraíba will have to hope that Criciúma doesn’t win the Paysandu; In case of defeat: with this result, the Red Star Alvinegro needs to hope that Criciúma doesn’t beat the boggart.

2 out of 5 Éderson, scorer of Botafogo’s goal against Paysandu, makes the party with the alvinegra fans — Photo: Guilherme Drovas / Botafogo-PB Éderson, scorer of Botafogo’s goal against Paysandu, celebrates with the Alvinegra fans — Photo: Guilherme Drovas / Botafogo-PB

Santa Catarina reached the final round with the concern of not having the situation under their control. This is because the team did not win again, stumbled against Ituano, drew at home and, as a bonus, followed the victory of Botafogo-PB. The sum of all this resulted in the departure of the G-2 team. Two points behind Belo, something else, other than a victory, it doesn’t matter. And even so, success may not be enough. Understand:

In case of victory and success of Botafogo-PB: Belo remains in the G-2 and guarantees himself in Serie B next year;

Belo remains in the G-2 and guarantees himself in Serie B next year; In case of victory and draw of Botafogo-PB: as the two teams are even on goal difference, a single victory makes the Tiger break this criterion and qualify;

as the two teams are even on goal difference, a single victory makes the Tiger break this criterion and qualify; In case of victory and defeat by Botafogo-PB: Criciúma is guaranteed in the second division, in 2022.

Already eliminated, Boggart of Curuzu no longer has a chance of classification, but the result against Criciúma can be crucial to define the second access of the key.

06.oct | 17h | Ituano x Botafogo-PB (Novelli Júnior)

06.oct | 17h | Paysandu x Criciúma (Curuzu)

3 out of 5 Paysandu is already eliminated from the competition and is experiencing crisis in this final stretch of the season — Photo: John Wesley Paysandu is already eliminated from the competition and is experiencing crisis in this final stretch of the season — Photo: John Wesley

With the emotion of an access conquered in the final moments, in the victory by 2-1 against Manaus, last Saturday, Gavião-Carcará is already guaranteed in Serie B and also in the final of the national competition. The opponent will be Ituano or Botafogo-PB, who will have a direct confrontation next Saturday, in Itu.

2nd NOVORIZONTINO (6 points)

With two victories, Tigre will define its future in the Series C of this year’s Brazilian Nationals, acting as home team, in a direct confrontation against Manaus, which has the same six points. However, Ypiranga, the key lantern, who beat the São Paulo team last Saturday, is just one point away and could surprise in the final round. Check out the Novorizontino scenarios:

In case of victory: Novorizontino guarantees himself in the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals next year;

Novorizontino guarantees himself in the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals next year; In case of a tie: with the same result, Tigre guarantees its place in the national second division if Ypiranga does not beat Tombense;

with the same result, Tigre guarantees its place in the national second division if Ypiranga does not beat Tombense; In case of defeat: with a setback, for Manaus, the team from São Paulo gives the spot to Gavião and loses the chance of access this season.

4 out of 5 Novorizontino is looking to return the most painful defeat he suffered in this year’s Serie C — Photo: João Normando/FAF Novorizontino is looking to return the most painful defeat he suffered in Serie C this year — Photo: João Normando/FAF

The loss to Tombense, last Saturday, was painful. In addition to the setback, the feeling that even a draw could not be a bad result, as the manauara team would be inside the G-2 of Group D at the end of round #5. As that didn’t happen, Gavião will need to play its part in the direct confrontation against Novorizontino, who are ahead in the classification for having one more victory, in the phase. Only one victory puts Evaristo Piza’s team in Serie B in 2022.

4th YPIRANGA-RS (5 points)

I live in the competition after the fundamental victory against Novorizontino, Canarinho will go all or nothing against Tombense, away from home. In addition to having the obligation to win, the Erechim club will need the duel between Novorizontino and Manaus, in São Paulo, to end in a draw. Any other combination takes away the hope of Ypiranga-RS access.

07.oct | 16h | Novorizontino x Manaus (Jorge Ismael)

07.oct | 16h | Tombense x Ypiranga (Almeidão)