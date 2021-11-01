Flamengo: Carvalhal speaks after having his name aired as a supposed replacement for Renato

Over the past week, after the elimination of the Copa do Brasil for Athletico Paranaense, some names of coaches were speculated at Flamengo after Renato Portaluppi left the position at the disposal of the board. One of them, the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, spoke about the possibility in a press conference before his Braga face Portimonense.

Asked about the fact, even with Renato’s maintenance at Rubro-Negro, he was only praising the Cariocas and also remembered that he was close to taking over the team after Jorge Jesus left. Carvalhal said he would be very proud if the interest raised were really real.

“I had an agreement practically signed with Flamengo, this is public, and the option of signing with Braga was not related to financial reasons, but because we are experiencing a pandemic. The interest of a club that is one of the The biggest in the world, it’s true, it makes me very proud and it’s a reward for our work (…) I don’t know what tomorrow is and, to paraphrase Jorge Jesus, all the coaches have their bags packed.

Last Saturday (30), Flamengo beat the leader Atlético-MG and kept the dream of a Brazilian three-time championship alive.