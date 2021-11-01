Flamengo ends preparations to meet Athletico again and goes to the Brazilian Nationals with 7 absences

O Flamengo finished the preparation to face Athletico-PR this Tuesday, in Curitiba. Rainy, this morning’s training at Ninho do Urubu served for Renato Gaúcho’s team to make the final adjustments and try to beat the rival who eliminated him from the Copa do Brasil, this time for the 4th round of the Brazilian Nationals, in a late duel. And the coach already knows that he won’t be able to count on seven players.

Shortly before leaving for the capital of Paraná, the coach determined that Rodrigo Caio, despite having been better with knee pain, as Flamengo himself highlighted in yesterday’s rerun, will not proceed with the delegation as a precaution.

Besides him, another defender who will remain out of combat is David Luiz. Recovered from a thigh injury, he’s been training normally with a group for about a week, but even so, he won’t come back for Fla’s next appointment, who opts to be cautious about his return.

Diego Ribas, Filipe Luís, Pedro (delivered to the medical department) and Arrascaeta, who is performing activities with physiotherapists on the lawn, are also recovering from their respective injuries and will be low again.

The other embezzler is Bruno Henrique, by automatic suspension.

And Flamengo should go to the field with: Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Vitinho), Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Gabigol.

At this moment, the Rio de Janeiro club is the 3rd place in the Brasileirão, with 49 points (ten less compared to Atlético-MG, leader and with two more games in the table). The match between Flamengo and Athletico will take place at 4 pm this Tuesday, at the Arena da Baixada.

See all related Flamengo:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves, Hugo Souza and Gabriel Batista.

Sides: Isla, Rodinei, Matheuzinho, Ramon and Renê

Defenders: Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, João Gomes, Piris da Motta, Willian Arão, Thiago Maia and Everton Ribeiro.

Attackers: Gabigol, Kenedy, Michael, Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel.