Flamengo: Renato is critical and dodges when asked about his resignation

Rubro-negro’s coach was the main target of the crowd after the elimination of the Copa do Brasil, but he showed that he didn’t care so much about the pressure

The ghost of Jorge Jesus still seems to surround any coach who assumes the technical command of the Flamengo after passing Portuguese. Much requested by the fans after the departure of “Mister”, Renato Gaúcho came to Flamengo and, even with great appeal from the fans, he proved how it is to have the Nation dissatisfied with his work.

After the defeat to Athletico-PR last Wednesday, which culminated in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil, Renato heard many boos, screams of “donkey” and the crowd clamoring for the name of Jorge Jesus. In a press conference granted after the victory against Atlético-MG, in the Brazilian Championship, this Saturday, the coach spoke about the situation and was not shaken.

“I’m already vaccinated. I didn’t parachute into football. I’m not against criticism, I just found the criticism exaggerated in general for everyone. That’s why I took the blame on Wednesday. Can criticize. The one who criticized Wednesday will praise us tomorrow. It is part. It’s love. Many people like the circus on fire, many people make money on criticism, on click. That’s what I told the group: “I am your fortress, your wall.” you can hit me at will“, he said Renato Gaucho.

During the interview, the coach was asked about the speculation that hovered after leaving the Copa do Brasil: Renato resigned or not? The coach, who is not used to hesitating, this time, wanted to leave things that happen outside the four lines in the private. With that, he didn’t give too many details to quench the curiosity of what really happened.

“There are things that I prefer to stay internally. I always talk a lot with Braz (Marcos Braz, soccer vice), Bruno (Spindel, soccer director), they are people who are there every day and help us a lot, Flamengo needs these people a lot, I exchanged some ideas with them, but not I want to get into details. I also had a very good conversation with the president in the CT. But I prefer it to be between four walls. These are people who need to hear what I have to say, and in order to be able to hear them too,” he dodged.

