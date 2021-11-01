Flamengo squad: Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz don’t travel to face Athletico-PR | Flamengo

Flamengo will not have Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz in the match against Athletico-PR, this Tuesday, for the Brazilian Championship. The duo of defenders does not travel with the group to Curitiba, this Monday afternoon. The tendency is for Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira to be kept in the starting lineup.

+ Omnipresent with Renato, Michael grows up in Flamengo’s turbulent time and becomes protagonist

Rodrigo Caio is still recovering from pain in his right knee, which made him leave the field during the warm-up match against Atlético-MG. The player reintroduced himself better, but he is still undergoing treatment on the spot.

1 of 3 David Luiz Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo David Luiz Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

David Luiz has been training normally with the group since the last week. However, the technical committee is cautious to promote the return of the player, who has been prepared to return in his best condition.

+ Athletico x Flamengo: find out how to watch the postponed match of the fourth round of Brasileirão

Besides the two, coach Renato Gaúcho will also be without Bruno Henrique, suspended, Diego, Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta, still recovering from physical problems.

Flamengo’s probable lineup is as follows: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Vitinho and Gabigol.

See Flamengo’s related items for the match:

2 of 3 Related Flemish — Photo: Reproduction Related Flemish — Photo: Reproduction

Flamengo will face Athletico-PR at 4 pm (GMT) this Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, with broadcast throughout Brazil (except Paraná) by ge.

The duel is valid for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship and had been previously postponed due to the presence of Flamengo players in the Copa América dispute for Brazil.