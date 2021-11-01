Flamengo updates Rodrigo Caio’s situation after a new knee problem; Look’

Rodrigo Caio was cut by Flamengo shortly before the duel against Atlético-MG

O Flamengo updated the situation of Rodrigo Caio, who was cut moments before the 1-0 victory against Atlético-MG at Maracanã, this Saturday (30), for the 29th round of the brazilian.

The defender was on the red-black team’s starting list, but felt pain in his knee during the warm-up in a silly circle. Soon after, he left the activity and did not go to the duel. Gustavo Henrique took his place.

A day before, Rodrigo Caio had already complained of pain at the site and underwent a medical evaluation, but no serious problem was found, and the defender went to the game.

Through Twitter, Flamengo said that Rodrigo Caio performed better and performed strengthening and treatment on his right knee, this Sunday.

With the result, the Fla returns to second place, with 49 points and two games less than the rival in the dispute. Atlético-MG has 59.

Rooster and Fla play late midweek games. While the Minas Gerais team faces the Guild on the fourth (3), the cariocas take Athletic-PR and Atlético-GO on Tuesday (2) and Friday (4). With the dispute of late games, Rubro-Negro can reduce this advantage to four points.