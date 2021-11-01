Flow Podcast’s Igor 3K fires at iFood after losing sponsorship: “Lying and Dirty Note”

Igor 3K spoke after the Flow Podcast lost its sponsorship of iFood

Last week, Flow Podcast presenter, monarch, caused a huge uproar on social media when he asked on his Twitter account whether “is having a racist opinion a crime?”. The question came after he wrote that ‘it is the action that causes the crime and not the opinion’, the presenter was answered by a lawyer and asked the question that ended up generating controversy.

The speech was repudiated by several people, including some members of the hip-hop community, leading the monarch to be challenged to a boxing match. O Flow is one of the biggest podcast in Brazil and has thousands of followers and it is not the first time that the monarch engages in a discussion related to the topic of freedom of expression.

With the great negative impact of their speeches, two brands decided to end their partnerships with Flow. As pointed out by the PropMark portal, on Wednesday (27), the trybe, who sponsored some programs and maintained a more punctual relationship, explained in a post that he does not condone statements of a “homophobic, racist nature or that propagate and normalize hate speeches”.

On Friday (29), the iFood, the most mentioned brand in the repercussion of the statements, also informed the end of the partnership, after analyzing the case in depth over the past few days.

“We believe that it is no longer possible to be part of an unequal society, so we reject any kind of prejudice or act of discrimination. The company has made a public commitment to being a protagonist in promoting urgent changes that favor diversity and inclusion”, stated the company in a note to PropMark.

Now, Igor 3K, Flow’s other presenter, has commented on the matter and has fired several tweets criticizing the official note that the company released to end the partnership. Igor called the note “lying and dirty” as well as “dishonest”. The podcaster even claimed that iFood brought 10 white people into a meeting to call them racists. Igor even teased the company, saying he would order his meal at rival Uber Eats.

See the tweets below:

I wasn’t mad at the end of the partnership: they have the right to sponsor whoever they want. what pissed me off was the lying dirty note they dropped. but okay, here we demonstrate what we believe with action. it has always been like that, it has always been like that, it will be like that until the end. — igor angry puff (@igor_3k) October 31, 2021

the ifood grade is the most intellectually and corporately dishonest thing I’ve ever seen on the internet. they impute a crime to the flow group, the result of an immense logical leap. “We believe that it is no longer possible to be part of an unequal society” but they showed us something different. — igor angry puff (@igor_3k) October 31, 2021

business diversity, ifood, presupposes diverse people in all spheres of the company. y’all went with ten white people to a meeting to call us racist. diversity only in delivery people? it’s dirty. — igor angry puff (@igor_3k) October 31, 2021

I’m not sure the ifood summit is even aware of what’s going on. I say that whoever is in front of this part doesn’t like us AND IT’S BEEN TIME ALREADY. — igor angry puff (@igor_3k) October 31, 2021

I take this opportunity to say that we are ready to release a joint note in the event of the dissolution of the partnership, through an email REQUESTED by them during a closed meeting. in my view, this ABSURDA note has only political value and to harm the group. — igor angry puff (@igor_3k) October 31, 2021