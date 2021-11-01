Fluminense loses to Ceará and fans criticize Marcão: ‘worst coach’

In a match valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão, Fluminense lost 1-0 to the Ceará team, at Castelão Stadium. On social media, fans criticized coach Marcão’s choices, such as the replacement of Abel Hernández by Bobadilla, and Luiz Henrique by Lucca.

Right at the beginning of the game, after six minutes, Vozão opened the scoring with a penalty goal, scored by Vina. Ceará lost midfielder Gabriel Dias in the 28th minute of the first half, sent off after a strong entry on the left flank tricolor, Marlon. Even with the numerical advantage, Marcão’s team didn’t create clear chances of goal and felt the pressure of the hosts.

For fans, coach Marcão, who was previously an assistant, has no “condition” to remain in charge of the team. He was considered one of the “worst coaches Fluminense ever had”. Check out the repercussion:

Marcão joined the list of the worst coaches that Fluminense has ever had — Rômulo ᶠᶠᶜ (@romuloteixeirav)

