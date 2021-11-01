Flvio Bolsonaro on the Varginha operation: ‘Brilliant work’ – Politics

Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) (photo: Roque de S/Agência Senate) The son of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) congratulated the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) operation together with the Federal Highway Police (PRF) that left 25 criminals dead in Varginha. The bandits planned attacks on bank agencies in the region.

“Arrest of rifles, ammunition, grenades, explosives and, after the confrontation, 25 criminals had an anticipated conversation with the capiroto. Congratulations to our officers for their brilliant work. Everyone is fine,” Flvio wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, Flvio’s brother and deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) also commented on the matter. “No dead cops. Congratulations @PRFBrasil and @pmmg190. Rest assured, only bums will complain. #BigDay,” he wrote.

Held at dawn this Sunday (10/31), in Varginha, the action had a confrontation with a group of bandits who were heavily armed and allegedly attacked the police. According to PMMG, 25 criminals were killed and no police were shot.

The operation took place in two farms. According to the PRF, in the first confrontation, 18 criminals were killed. In this action, 10 rifles were recovered, in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades and bulletproof vests.

Another part of the gang was in a second farm. In a new confrontation, seven more criminals were killed and more weapons recovered and a large amount of explosives. 10 stolen vehicles were also found. No police or civilians were injured.