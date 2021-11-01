Food exporters retreat on stock market recovery day; Cogna and aerial stand out on high

SAO PAULO – Food exporting companies pulled the Ibovespa’s falls at the opening of trading this Monday (1st), after leading the hikes on Friday (29).

At around 10:40 am, JBS (JBSS3) shares retreated 2.2%, Marfrig (MRFG3) fell 1.93%, while BRF shares (BRFS3) dropped 0.78%.

Among the biggest hikes, the highlight was airlines, with Azul (AZUL4) rising 7.44% and Gol (GOLL4) rising 5.86%.

Also pulls the highs of the day, the roles of Cogna (COGN3), with expansion of 9.68%. The company said it has completed operations with Eleva Educação, transforming Vasta into one of the main education system underwriting companies in Brazil.

More company highlights on the stock exchange

B3 (B3SA3)

After informing that it received yet another infraction from the Federal Revenue, this time in the amount of R$ 1.172 billion, the shares of B3 were operating with a high of 0.42% in the beginning of the morning.

Commenting on the new Federal Revenue fine applied to B3, Credit Suisse says that this was already expected and, to some extent, was mapped as a possible loss in the risk section of the reference form. The value represents about 1.5% of the company’s market value.

This time, the fine is related to the calculation of the positive exchange variations of the investment in the CME Group, due to the sale of this slice that the company promoted in 2016.

This is the second fine that the Brazilian stock exchange in the last week. On Wednesday (27), B3 was fined R$ 204 million amid questions about the amortization, for tax purposes, in 2017, of goodwill generated by the combination of the business with Bovespa Holding, in May 2008 .

Vibra Energy (VBBR3)

Vibra shares (VBBR3) advanced 2.5% in the opening of business, after informing that it approved the issue of debentures, not convertible into shares, in 2 series, in the amount of R$ 1.8 billion.

The first series debentures will mature in 7 years. The second series will mature in 10 years from the date of issue.

CVC (CVCB3)

With an increase of 2.8%, the shares of CVC (CVCB3) reflected the completion of the purchase of the remaining 40.0% of Ola’s capital, thus becoming the holder of 100% of the Argentine tourism company. In 2018, CVC acquired 60% of Ola’s capital.

