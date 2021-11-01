Senator Davi Alcolumbre.| Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

Former civil servant Marina Ramos Brito dos Santos, hired as an advisor to senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) between January 2016 and February 2021, accused the congressman of knowing about the alleged split scheme in his office. The statement was made in an interview with Veja magazine published this Sunday (31). She was left with only R$1,35 thousand of the R$14,000 she received at the office. The rest was returned to the senator’s office. In return, she didn’t have to work hours.

“The senator told me that I wasn’t qualified for the job, that I didn’t have a college degree, but that he would help me. He said: ‘I help you and you help me,’” said Marina. “He [Alcolumbre] she was on top of everything,” Marina said. She also told the magazine that she had witnessed an adviser closer to Alcolumbre, on several occasions, call the senator and report what “the girls” were doing. She says there would be five other women who, like her, were hired and returned part of their salary to Alcolumbre.

Alcolumbre’s alleged cracking scheme, which would have diverted R$ 2 million, was revealed by Veja last week. The senator denied having committed wrongdoing and said the charges were politically motivated.