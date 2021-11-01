Former partner of Mauricio Souza at Minas, libero deletes photos with boyfriend after controversy

The Libero of Minas Clube and the Brazilian volleyball team Maique Reis seems to have taken action after the controversy involving former club partner Mauricio Souza was accused of homophobic speeches. The 24-year-old athlete deleted his photos with his boyfriend on Instagram and would be avoiding sharing affectionate messages with his partner, according to the Extra portal.

Maique has even recently positioned himself on the social network against the attacks that homosexuals suffer for prejudiced people. Mauricio was fired from the club after uttering phrases with a homophobic tone on his Instagram profile. According to the portal, there is no confirmation if the athlete broke up with her boyfriend or if she chose to “change the profile” of her account to avoid possible wear and tear.

Before, the couple still exchanged affectionate statements on the internet. “Good thinking here. I should say ‘I love you’ to Maique 20 or 30 times a day. Does he get sick of listening?” his boyfriend posted on Twitter about two weeks ago. The libero was affectionate in his answer: “I never get sick. I love you”. Scenes like this stopped being frequent after the controversy, according to the portal.

The central Mauricio, currently without a club, left the team after sponsors of the Minas Gerais team did not like to see their brands linked to the athlete. Young and promising, Maique has already won gold for Brazil at the World Cup, League of Nations and South American Championship, as well as a silver medal at the 2018 World Championship. The player has been with the Minas Gerais club since 2017.