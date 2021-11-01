Former Vasco player says Flamengo will end season with only Carioca title | Sport



Renato Gaucho – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/31/2021 5:44 PM

Rio – The Brazilian football season is in a decisive straight, with the Brasileirão entering the final rounds, and the finals of the Copa do Brasil, Sudamericana and Libertadores knocking on the door. In an exclusive conversation with the THROW!, former player Amaral gave his predictions for the four tournaments.

The former steering wheel not only nailed Atlético-MG’s title in the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR, but also pointed out Galo being the favorite for the final. The first game takes place on December 12th, and the second confrontation will be December 15th. The definition of field commands will take place on Thursday (4), at 15:00. “With all the respect and admiration I have for Athletico-PR, I’m sure that Galo will be there. Atlético-MG, today, is a different team, as is Furacão. I was at Maracanã, following the semifinal between Flamengo and Athletico-PR. The Athletico-PR team was not intimidated, because it was a tremendous pressure. I saw an Athletico respecting Flamengo, and the penalty came out that changed everything. Then, in a counterattack, another goal and that was it. But the favorite today is Atlético-MG,” he said. For Amaral, Atlético-MG will repeat the feat of rival Cruzeiro in 2003 and will win the triple crown, getting the title of the Copa do Brasil, Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Championship. The former player believes that Galo will be the Brazilian champion, breaking the fast that has lasted for 50 years. “Through the carriage ride, a strong and avenger Rooster will lead the Brazilian Championship. Atlético-MG is creating and keeping fat. If it keeps eight, six points, it’s an advantage. And when Rooster stumbles, those at the bottom stumble In a little while, Flamengo and Palmeiras can see that they can no longer fight for the title, and will save the players for Libertadores. That’s why I believe in Atlético-MG,” he declared.