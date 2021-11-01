Fortaleza has three suspensions after a game against América-MG and may have six casualties against Timão

In addition to the defeat and leaving the G-4 of the Brazilian Serie A, the match against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte, caused other losses to Fortaleza. Of the five players from Leão who received yellow cards in the match, three were hanging and will embezzle the club against Corinthians.

They are defender Titi and defensive midfielders Matheus Jussa and Éderson. The latter, however, caused the yellow card, as he could not play against the team to which he belongs, so he took the opportunity to clear the sequence. As for Lucas Lima and Romarinho, who were also warned with a yellow card in the game against Coelho, only the second was left hanging.

By joining the three suspended with the injured players, Tricolor must have six absences to face Timão, next Saturday, 6, away from home.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

In the medical department of Fortaleza are wingers Yago Pikachu, with a dislocation of his left shoulder, and Lucas Crispim, with an injury to the adductor in his left thigh; besides striker Robson, with a sprained right ankle. The club has not released the forecast of the return of any of the three, but the worst situation is that of the left wing.

Expected to arrive in Fortaleza this Sunday, the Tricolor delegation will have time off on Monday, 1st. As of Tuesday, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will begin work to face Corinthians, who became a direct opponent in the fight for a spot in the Libertadores 2022 group stage. Until then, the Argentine will know who he can count on for the match. Saturday.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags