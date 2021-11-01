Fortaleza surpasses the mark of 76% of the population immunized with the first dose against Covid-19 – Metro

The city of strength this weekend reached the mark of 76.7% of the population immunized with the first dose or single dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19. The announcement was made by the mayor Sarto Nogueira through their social networks. When looking only at the target audience, that is, the population above 12 years of age or older, the index rises to 92.8%.

In relation to the fully immunized population – with D2 or single dose (DU) – the capital of Ceará has 63.2% in general and 76.5% when observing only the vaccinated public.

According to data from the Vacinometer, a public platform for monitoring the immunization process, managed by the Department of Health (Sesa) of the State, Fortaleza has already applied 2,035,729 of vaccines related to the first dose.

The single doses (DU) already total 29,951 and the applications of D2 accumulate 1,603,707. Regarding the reinforcement, Fortaleza has already applied 108,315 doses.

In all, Ceará has already reached the mark of 11,551,050 applied doses, of which 6.4 million are related to D1 and 4.7 million to the second dose against the new coronavirus.

The city of Guaramiranga, in the Massif de Baturité, is the only one in the state, so far, to vaccinate its entire population against Covid-19. Since then, the city has been monitored by the State Health Department (Sesa).