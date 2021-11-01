Freixo says Wagner Moura’s film about Marighella is a portrait of the Brazilian right – 10/31/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) says that “Marighella”, a feature by Wagner Moura about Carlos Marighella, a communist leader assassinated by the dictatorship, dialogues with the current moment in the country.
“The film shows what the Brazilian extreme right is, the one that is there with Bolsonaro threatening democracy. It’s all there: the dispute of narratives, the use of fear as a weapon.”
CARLOS AND ME
Ash, who has to go with an armed escort because of the death threats he has received, says he was “very stirred up” by Marighella’s story. “I even mentioned it to Wagner. There’s no comparison, we don’t live in armed struggle, but seeing the threats that Marighella suffered, how she had to give up her time with her family, I saw a little of my life there.”
MARIGHELLA ON SCREEN
Director Wagner Moura and actor and singer Seu Jorge attended the São Paulo premiere of “Marighella”, on Friday (29). Actors Adriana Esteves and Bruno Gagliasso, from the film’s cast, participated in the exhibition at Espaço Itaú Bourbon Pompeia. Former mayor Fernando Haddad and his wife, professor Ana Estela, and the municipal secretary of Culture, Aline Torres, were in the audience of guests.
with MOSQUE LEG, VICTORIA AZEVEDO, BIANKA VIEIRA and MANOELLA SMITH
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find it here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to do independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet