Freixo says Wagner Moura’s film about Marighella is a portrait of the Brazilian right – 10/31/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) says that “Marighella”, a feature by Wagner Moura about Carlos Marighella, a communist leader assassinated by the dictatorship, dialogues with the current moment in the country.

“The film shows what the Brazilian extreme right is, the one that is there with Bolsonaro threatening democracy. It’s all there: the dispute of narratives, the use of fear as a weapon.”

CARLOS AND ME

Ash, who has to go with an armed escort because of the death threats he has received, says he was “very stirred up” by Marighella’s story. “I even mentioned it to Wagner. There’s no comparison, we don’t live in armed struggle, but seeing the threats that Marighella suffered, how she had to give up her time with her family, I saw a little of my life there.”

MARIGHELLA ON SCREEN

Director Wagner Moura and actor and singer Seu Jorge attended the São Paulo premiere of “Marighella”, on Friday (29). Actors Adriana Esteves and Bruno Gagliasso, from the film’s cast, participated in the exhibition at Espaço Itaú Bourbon Pompeia. Former mayor Fernando Haddad and his wife, professor Ana Estela, and the municipal secretary of Culture, Aline Torres, were in the audience of guests.