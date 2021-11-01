From her back, Marília Mendonça appears from a dental floss in a waterfall and for everything

Singer Marília Mendonça shared a photo in a bikini and drew attention with her curves

The singer Marília Mendonça (26) caught the attention of fans with another click in a bikini!

This Saturday, 30, Rainha da Sofrência, who has just changed her look, shared a photo of a waterfall and drew attention with her curves.

From her back, Marília Mendonça flaunted her buttocks in a green bikini and lavished beauty. “Hello, Leopoldina… in a solzão like this, where could I be? In a bikini, getting to know the Poeira D’água Waterfall before putting on that big show for you, right?“she joked.

And continued about having mounted the photo: “Jealous people will say it’s montage, but they won’t be able to say that the damage we’re going to do tonight will be montage, huh? I’m waiting for you, bb! prepare the tissue, liver and dignity… if you’ve already guaranteed your ‘ passport suffering’ that we call a ticket, comments EU VOU!”.

In the comments, fans immediately reacted when they saw the click of Marília Mendonça’s bikini. “Queen”, admired. “Wonderful”, exclaimed others.

Just recently, the singer showed off her good form by emerging dancing to her new song with Maiara and Marisa, forget me if you can.

See the photo of Marília Mendonça in a bikini:





Last accessed: 31 Oct 2021 – 21:52:51 (403334).