From illegal immigrant, cane cutter, deported to UFC champion, at 42 years old. The incredible Glover Teixeira – Prisma

At 42 years and two days old, Brazilian, born in tiny Sobrália, Minas Gerais, cane cutter, illegal immigrant, taken by “coyotes” to invade the United States, became UFC light heavyweight champion.

Glover Teixeira continues to make his life the script for a film that would be unbelievable for those who don’t know him.

Beating Jan Blachowicz with a perfect submission, his right arm wrapped around the Pole’s neck while his left arm used the lever, in the purest “naked choke”, forcing the champion to give up the fight, giving up his belt to the Brazilian, was a spectacular feat in martial arts history.

But Glover’s victory, yesterday in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, is more than beating an excellent opponent, at 42 years of age. No, much more.

In the UFC world, he managed to double Dana White. Since 2002, when the American assumed the presidency of the event, he turned it into a factory to make money. Exploring entertainment to sell fights on pay-per-view.

Dana had no qualms about keeping the UFC unranked for 11 years. In other words, he chose the matches that would make the most profit on TV. It didn’t matter the justice, the deserving. The strategy worked, until it became ridiculous.

The fight committees, the press and the fighters pressured Dana to create the ranking in 2013.

Even so, the American, who continues to choose the fights despite the ranking, avoided specialists in “grabbed fights”. I didn’t want champions, jiu-jitsu specialists who didn’t have a “strike grip”, that is, who didn’t know how to punch and kick hard, that would draw the public’s attention. He believed they would not sell pay-per-view.

With a bad boxing career, he didn’t consider technique. He always wanted violent, cinematic combat.

Three Brazilians were especially harmed: Ronaldo Souza, Jacaré, Demian Maia and Glover Teixeira. Jacaré was “frozen” for years and years, without having a chance to fight for the title at the height of his career. He and Demian had to change their style, switch to punching and kicking. And, despite being brilliant at jiu-jitsu, they didn’t get where they deserved to be.

Glover, however, who had already overcome difficulties that could have ended his life, faced and managed to double Dana White. What he has done in his 42 years is something incredible, as the blog detailed in May 2020.

“Born in Sobrália, in the interior of Minas Gerais, in a humble family. Very poor. To survive, he cut cane. And tamed horses. Until he decided, at age 19, to change his life. And that of his family.

It would enter the United States anyway. He followed the path of many Brazilians who live in the Vale do Rio Doce region. And that consumed 43 days. The plan was impressive.

At a price of US$8,500, about R$53,000, paid to coyotes, criminals specializing in illegally bringing people to the United States.

Paid for the next two years, with whatever money he could get in the new country.

‘I came to the United States with coyotes, crossing Mexico. We travel through some countries, Colombia, Guatemala… and then stay in Mexico and there catch the coyote that helps you make the crossing in the desert. We wait for the fog to settle down a little to make it difficult for the immigration staff to see.

(…) Glover revealed that the coyotes said he would get a 50% discount if he agreed to carry a backpack. The fighter said he didn’t accept.

It is common, and apparently no coincidence, for many illegal immigrants to be arrested carrying cocaine in backpacks. And then they are considered drug dealers. Instead of simple deportation, they can spend years of their lives in prison.

Glover worked as a gardener and carpenter, until he was very strong in boxing. Then, he decided to train jiu-jitsu, met Chuck Liddell. I wanted to join the UFC. But he was discovered by immigration and had to return to Brazil.

Deported.

He believed that he would only be here for a month. It took three and a half years to get a work visa. And he was married to an American. His illegal entry was what got in the way.

He had ten fights in Brazil. With impressive performance. It won at ten. And he went to the UFC, in 2012. From then on, his life changed.”

After four fights and four wins, with no opponents to match Jon Jones, at his peak, Dana White put Glover Teixeira, with no experience in the UFC, to fight for the belt. The choice was surprising, given the lack of experience in the main MMA event in the world. He wasn’t ready. Dana knew. And he wanted to show that he was democratic by giving jiu-jitsu specialists a chance.

Glover surprised, managed to resist five rounds with Jones, in April 2014. And lost.

The Brazilian believed that he had lost the chance of his life. He continued training hard but was lost with the life of parties and money in the United States.

“I drank a bottle of whiskey at parties,” he admits.

During this period, he alternated victories with defeats.

He was still making money, but without the glow in the octagon he might have had.

When he realized he was sabotaging himself, he took another turn in his life, starting in 2019. He decided to go back to being an athlete, taking advantage of his talent. Reborn.

There were five straight victories. The main one over Thiago Santos, Marreta, with a rear naked choke in the third round. And he was accredited to the new fight with the belt.

Dana White stalled him for 11 months, even though he was 41 years old. Until yesterday he put him up against the Polish Jan Blachowicz. Dominant, Glover stunned the world and Dana.

Since March 2007, the UFC hasn’t had such an elderly champion. Randy Couture defeated Tim Sylvia at UFC 68. The disputed yesterday was UFC 267, that is, 199 tournaments later, Glover won.

After seven years, after losing to Jon Jones, the Brazilian who entered the United States as an illegal immigrant, was deported, came back, is UFC champion, at 42 years old.

Fantastic story.

Unbelievable.

UFC light heavyweight champion, up to 93 kilos.

Glover Teixeira has to be revered.

Not just as an athlete.

As a human being.

“You have to have the dream. But fight for it.

“It’s no use sitting around dreaming”, he teaches…

