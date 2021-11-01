From IMF debt to trade war: what leaders discussed at the G20 as Bolsonaro isolated himself

The president Jair Bolsonaro ended this Sunday 31 its participation in the summit of the G20, the group of the 20 largest economies in the world. The end of the former captain’s trip to Rome came without any bilateral meetings with global leaders on the day’s agenda.

More than that, the overall balance of the event demonstrates the Brazilian government’s diplomatic isolation. One of the episodes that illustrate this lack of articulation occurred this Sunday morning, when Bolsonaro did not participate in a visit organized by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to Fontana di Trevi. German Prime Minister Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Ministers of India, Narenda Modi, of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, attended.

In addition to this symbolic event, however, there are important agreements and conversations promoted by heads of state this weekend, while Bolsonaro prioritized informal contacts and tourism.

The United States and the European Union reached a middle ground to resolve a diplomatic dispute that turned into a trade war, linked to tariffs on European steel and aluminum in the Trump Era.

According to the Secretary of Commerce of Washington, Gina Raimondo, the G20 pact will maintain the tariff of 25% on the two items, but will allow an entry of “limited quantities” of steel and aluminum without the extra fees. In exchange, the European Union will not increase taxation on US products.

After the dialogue, Draghi expressed “great satisfaction.”

“May this agreement be a first step towards the reopening of exchanges between the European Union and the United States to favor the growth of both economies,” said the Italian.

Joe Biden (USA), Angela Merkel (Germany), Emmanuel Macron (France) and Boris Johnson (UK) also resumed discussions on the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. In a joint statement, they said they were “convinced that it is possible to achieve and quickly implement an understanding on the return to full compliance” of the agreement.

“This will only be possible if Iran changes course,” the leaders wrote to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“We ask President Raisi to seize this opportunity and return to a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations urgently. This is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous climb, which is not in any country’s interest.”

In turn, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, focused on the attempt to move forward with the renegotiation of debts with the International Monetary Fund. Fernández met with the fund’s director general, Kristalina Georgieva, with whom he discussed the possibility of reducing or removing surcharges imposed on countries that exceed lending limits.

The demand, if successful, could represent savings of 900 million dollars a year for Argentina. Leaving the Argentine embassy in Rome on Saturday 30, Georgieva expressed optimism: “We discussed the economic situation in Argentina and the commitment between the economic team and IMF staff to continue working to find a way forward in our relationship.”

Fernández was accompanied by Economy Minister Martín Guzmán and Strategic Affairs Secretary Gustavo Béliz.

Through the networks, the Argentine president affirmed that the objective of the meeting was “to advance in the negotiations that allow us to leave the socially and economically unsustainable point in which the government that preceded me left our dear Argentina”. To negotiate “firmly”, he continued, “is to recover sovereignty.” And Bolsonaro? On Saturday, the Brazilian president met with the secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the OECD, Martin Cormann. There was, however, no announcement of unlocking the obstacles to the country’s entry into the group. “Brazil has made great efforts to participate,” Cormann said after the conversation, “but it is part of a process to decide which ones should take part.” This Sunday, Bolsonaro met for about 13 minutes with the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom. Isolation On Saturday, the fact that Mario Draghi avoided shaking hands with Bolsonaro after greeting many other heads of state came to the attention of the Italian press. Media in the country highlighted that the Brazilian leader categorically stated that “he will not be vaccinated against Covid-19”. Report by journalist Jamil Chad, from UOL, realizes that Bolsonaro was also isolated in the anteroom of the main meeting. He was not approached by any of the leaders who were on the scene, such as Merkel, Justin Trudeau (Canada), Johnson and Macron. So he went to the breakfast table and tried to strike up a conversation with waiters. “Everyone Italian there?” he asked, according to the Brazilian reporter. The president even tried to make a joke about the 1970 World Cup final, played by Brazil and Italy, but no one was amused. Shortly thereafter, Bolsonaro security guards arranged an informal conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which lasted two minutes. Asked about the 2022 elections, the former captain omitted polls that point to popular rejection of the government. “I also have a lot of popular support. We have a good team of ministers. I didn’t accept nominations from anyone. I was the one who put everyone. I honored the Armed Forces”, he said. “One third of the ministers [é de] professional military personnel. It’s not easy. Getting things right is harder.” The Brazilian also mentioned Petrobras, after the Turk said that the country has “great oil resources.” “Petrobras is a problem. But we are breaking monopolies, with a very big reaction. Not long ago it was a political party company. We changed that,” added Bolsonaro. Even before the main event, Bolsonaro exchanged a few words with Modi and had a brief dialogue with Fernández. He has not personally reproduced the attacks carried out on the neighboring country in recent months in live broadcasts and in contact with supporters. According to the newspaper Page 12, from Buenos Aires, the topic of the brief conversation between the two was football. In July, before the Copa América final, Bolsonaro bet the Brazilian national team would win by 5-0. Tite’s team, however, was defeated 1-0 at Maracanã. “You didn’t call to congratulate me on Argentina’s victory,” Fernández told Bolsonaro at the G20, jokingly.

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital