From McGregor to Cormier: Fighters Surrender to Historic Achievement and Congratulate Glover

Worthy of cinema, the story of Glover Teixeira on Ultimate stirred the spirits of fellow MMA. After the historic achievement, at the end Jan Blanchowicz and becoming the new light heavyweight champion (under 93kg.), sports personalities went to social media to congratulate the 42-year-old Minas Gerais native. Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou were some of those who recognized the miner’s achievement.

“Just amazing. What a sport,” wrote McGregor, in his account on Twitter.

Former champion of the division and now retired, Daniel Cormier he didn’t hide the thrill of seeing Glover take the light heavyweight’s highest point.

“Congratulations to the world champion. Brazil has Glover Teixeira. It literally brought a tear to my eyes like this guy never gave up. Just amazing, at 42 years old”, published DC.

Linear heavyweight champion (up to 120.2kg.) in the UFC, Francis Ngannou also attended to honor Teixeira.

“Glover Teixeira it’s like great wine. The older he gets, the better he is. This guy is unbelievable. Congratulations, champion”, celebrated the Franco-Cameroonian.

Current owner of the linear title of roosters (up to 61.2kg.), Aljamain Sterling was another who did not miss the opportunity to congratulate the Brazilian.

“With more than 40 years, Teixeira keeps the dream alive”, he published.

Former middleweight champion (up to 83.9kg.) Chris Weidman also used social media to congratulate Glover.

“Congratulations to the new champion. What a story,” he wrote.

MMA legend and personal friend of Teixeira, Chuck Liddell could not be left out. One of those responsible for the evolution of Brazilians in mixed martial arts, the American sent his tribute.

“I love you brother. I’m proud of you and your hard work”, he published.

In the main fight of the UFC 267, Glover returned to shock the world by beating a dangerous and younger rival. Acting strategically, the Brazilian beat the Pole with a second-round submission.

Just incredible! What a sport! https://t.co/s6138tnC6A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2021

Congratulations to the champion of the world Brazil’s own @gloverteixeira ! Literally brought a tear to my eyes the way this man has never given up! Just amazing 42 years old man. #ufc267 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021

Glover Teixeira is like a fine wine, the older he gets the better he is.

This man is unbelievable!!!

Congratulations Champ 🏆 👏🏾 #UFC267 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 30, 2021

Teixeira keeping 40+ year old dreams alive!!! WOW!!! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Wow!! Congrats to the new champ @gloverteixeira !!what a story !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 30, 2021