From Onix to Sandero: which cars are experiencing a bad moment in the Brazilian market – 11/01/2021

With the changes observed in the Brazilian car market during the pandemic period, the sales ranking changed its configuration a lot. Among the problems that led to these changes are the drop in consumer income and the production crisis caused by the lack of semiconductors around the world.

The biggest losers were the compact hatchbacks. It’s true that they had been suffering even before the pandemic, seeing their ranking positions being “stolen” by compact SUVs. But 2020 and 2021 have worsened the situation for these cars.

Now, only two models in the category always have a guaranteed place among the ten best-selling cars in Brazil: Fiat Argo and Hyundai HB20. In the pandemic, what lost most was the former leader Chevrolet Onix, which stopped being produced for about six months.

Living on stock, the car came to appear in the 65th position in the ranking. With the resumption of production, he has been recovering, but he still hasn’t achieved anything close to the breath he had before. In September, it was out of the “top 10”, but reached the top 20 list.

This should be repeated in October, which is nearing its end. Preliminary figures indicate that this time, Onix will not return to the top ten team. The other big loser is the Volkswagen Polo, and its fate had been set even before the pandemic.

The car was the best-selling Volkswagen in Brazil, a position that is currently in dispute for T-Cross and the traditional Gol. But shortly before the arrival of Nivus, in 2020, the Polo began to “enter into crisis”.

And when VW’s second compact SUV finally came out, the Polo went downhill. In the accumulated sales for 2021 (January to September), the hatch appears only in the 28th position in the ranking that brings together cars and light commercial vehicles. In September, it was only the 44th highest ranking.

Fit is another one that is not in its best days and will never return to them, as it is about to go out of line. Honda’s car takes 52nd place in the ranking of license plates in 2021. The model had just over 5,800 copies sold this year.

The new generation of Honda City, which should arrive between the end of this year and the beginning of the next, will have sedan and hatch versions, retiring the Fit name.

Renault

A case that draws attention is that of Renault, which lost a lot of market space in 2020 and 2021. Its then sales champion Kwid, formerly guaranteed presence in the “top 5”, is now the 12th most popular in the national market.

Despite the drop, it’s still a respectable result. This is not the case, however, for Sandero and Captur. The hatch, which lost versions, disappeared. It is now 37th in the sales ranking.

Among SUVs, Duster is quiet. Month after month being left behind by models it once easily outperformed, like Citroën’s C4 Cactus. But, so far this year, appears in the 8th position among compact SUVs – no different from what it obtained before the pandemic.

The Captur, however, was “swallowed”. In addition to the Cactus, it was surpassed by models such as Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X, Peugeot 2008 and even the Honda WR-V. This year, it appears in the 13th (and third to last) position in the category. Behind him, only the Tiggo 2 and 3X. The latter, however, only appears behind because it was released in 2021 and has not yet a full year of sales. In the monthly result, it has been constantly outperforming Renault’s competitor.

