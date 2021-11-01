Fuel prices must rise even with ICMS freezing

The decision of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) to freeze the ICMS (Circulation of Goods and Services) for 90 days is important to reduce skyrocketing prices, but it does not guarantee the end of the readjustments.

This is because ICMS is only a part of the price that goes to the fuel pump.

In June, according to the ANP, this state tax corresponded to 27.8% of the price of gasoline, 14.2% of the price of diesel and 13.6% of the price of cooking gas.

The other part of the cost refers to the rest of the production chain, such as producers, developers, transporters. And this part remains exposed to possible variations, mainly because it is pegged to the dollar and the price of a barrel of oil.

When there is a variation in the price of these products, there is also a change in the price of fuel.

If there is a negative variation in the price of a barrel of oil, freezing the ICMS would have a negative effect. But that’s pretty unlikely.

lagged price

In addition, the sector argues that prices are still lagging in relation to those practiced in the foreign market.

Until mid-October, the values ​​practiced by Petrobras in the refineries would be lagged, on average, 13% for gasoline and 17% for diesel oil, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom).

In terms of values, the difference would be R$0.42 for a liter of gasoline and R$0.60 for diesel oil.

The calculation was made based on the Import Parity Price (PPI) criteria. These cents represent the difference between the price charged on the international market, where Brazil buys the two fuels, and those charged by the state-owned company at the domestic level.

ICMS freezing

On Friday (29), the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) approved the freezing of the value of the ICMS tax levied on fuel prices for 90 days.

The measure was unanimously approved at an extraordinary meeting and aims to “cooperate with the maintenance of prices at the values ​​in effect on November 1, 2021 until January 31, 2022”.

*(Published by Ligia Tuon)