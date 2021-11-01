‘Future generations will not forgive us if we fail,’ says Boris Johnson at the opening of COP26 | Environment

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, opened this Monday (1) the conference of the United Nations (UN) which is crucial to avoid the most disastrous effects of climate change, a challenge aggravated by the inability of the great industrialized nations to agree to more ambitious commitments.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) should mark the beginning of the end, and what “future generations will not forgive us for if we fail”. In his speech, he emphasized the responsibility of the private sector to reduce the emission of gases that contribute to the greenhouse effect.

The task, according to him, is to involve the market in “decarbonization”.

The meeting in the Scottish city of Glasgow begins a day after G20 leaders shied away from taking on the goal of ending carbon emissions by 2050, a deadline widely cited as necessary to avert more extreme global warming.

Instead, the talks in Rome recognized the “essential importance” of stopping emissions “by or about mid-century”, without setting a timetable for phasing out coal use and diluting promises to cut methane emissions. , a greenhouse gas much more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg asked her millions of followers to sign an open letter accusing the leaders of treason.

“As citizens across the planet, we ask that you rise to the occasion of the climate emergency,” she tweeted. “Not next year. Not next month. Now.”

Many of these leaders will take the Glasgow stage on Monday to defend their performances, and in some cases make new promises, at the start of two weeks of talks that host UK is touting as all or nothing.

“Humanity has run out of time against climate change. We are a minute away from midnight and we need to act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say at the opening ceremony, according to early excerpts of his speech.

“If we’re not serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our kids to do it tomorrow.”

The disagreement among some of the world’s biggest emitters over how to reduce the use of coal, oil and gas and help poorer countries adapt to global warming will not make the task any easier.

At the G20, US President Joe Biden singled out China and Russia — whose leaders did not go to Glasgow — for not submitting proposals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is by far the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, will address COP26 in a written statement on Monday, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who chairs one of the top three world oil producers, withdrew from participating by videoconference.