G-20 defends reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, but does not reach consensus on deadlines – Sustainability

The group of the 20 largest economies in the world (G-20), which includes Brazil, has pledged to “significantly” reduce collective emissions of greenhouse gases, but did not reach a consensus on deadlines. The resistance of countries like China, India and Russia removed from the final declaration the forecast for 2050 of neutrality of carbon – balance all CO2 released with equivalent absorption of this gas, with reforestation, for example. China and Russia postpone this deadline to 2060, and India has not yet given dates. Some of the leaders saw the G-20 agreement as insufficient.

U.S, United Kingdom and European Union already committed to neutrality in 2050. Even Brazil – under global distrust because of the high deforestation in the Amazon in the administration Jair Bolsonaro – I have already said that you will follow that date.

Faced with dissent, the group chose to write “carbon neutrality around mid-century.” After a weekend of meetings in Rome, the statement was released this Sunday, 31, when the United Nations Climate Summit, a COP-26, decisive to contain the global warming.

Carbon neutrality requires changing many sectors of the economy – drastically reducing fossil fuels, renewable energy sources and cleaner industrial processes. It also requires combating deforestation – responsible for half of Brazil’s emissions.

China, Russia and India are among the top five polluters, along with the United States and Brazil. The resistance of the three emerging countries gives way to the main obstacle of climate agreements in previous years: the former US president Donald Trump, from a negative position. The substitute, Joe Biden, expressed disappointment with the absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin In Rome. “The disappointment is linked to the fact that Russia and China have not come forward in terms of commitments to tackle climate change,” he said, who also criticized the absence of Saudi Arabia, another advocate of the 2060 deadline.

Challenges

Despite the lack of more concrete commitments and dates, as found by the state, the assessment in Italy was that there was progress. That’s because at the previous meeting, there was no mention of the topic. In the document, the goals of the Paris Agreement, climate pact signed in 2015. “We remain committed to the Paris Agreement goal of keeping the global average temperature rise well below 2°C and joining efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level “, wrote in the document yesterday. According to the last report of the IPCC, intergovernmental panel of UN for climate change, if the planet doesn’t stop the global warming, there will be a significant increase in extreme events such as droughts, floods and fires.

Leaders agreed to end public financing to generate coal-based energy abroad, but they also did not give timetables for phasing out coal in the domestic market.

Economy minister, Paulo Guedes highlighted discussions at the G-20 on the energy crisis and the global rise in oil prices, amid changing needs due to the climate crisis. “We are going to have to make this transition in the midst of the energy crisis.”

The differences in the G-20 expose the difficulties for the COP. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there had been “reasonable progress” but said “there is still not enough”. The prime minister estimated the chances of success at the Climate Summit, which takes place in the United Kingdom, at 60%.

The secretary general of the United Nations (UN), on the other hand, António Guterres, stated that his expectations were “not met” but “not buried”. At the opening of the COP yesterday, the secretary of the Climate Convention, Patricia Espinosa, said it was not a “question of environment, but of peace”. O Pope Francis asked for the “voice of the Earth” to be heard. Over the weekend, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Brussels and Glasgow. /WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES