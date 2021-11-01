G20: Biden calls for measures to contain supply crisis – News

US President Joe Biden announced new measures to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks causing global difficulties during the G20 summit with his peers in Rome.

The president held a meeting to discuss “the global supply chain with the European Union and 14 other countries with similar interests,” the White House said in a statement.

The objective was “to promote greater international cooperation on short-term supply chain challenges and to consider the strengthening and diversification of this ecosystem in the long term, from raw materials to finished products, including logistics and distribution”, said the government of U.S.

Surrounded by other world leaders present at the G20, including the Indian Prime Minister, the President of South Korea and the Prime Minister of Australia, Biden told reporters in Rome that good supply conditions were critical for “the majority of citizens”.

The US government is facing global supply difficulties that, since activities resumed, have been pushing up prices and fueling fears of higher-than-expected inflation.

Specifically, he announced additional funds for technical assistance to partners in Mexico and Central America to resolve logistical bottlenecks.

An executive order will also be signed to shorten the supply chain for military equipment and “respond more quickly to shortages,” Biden said.

In addition, an international summit will be held next year with private companies, organizations and labor institutions, in the eyes of the United States, to promote the restoration of the supply chain.