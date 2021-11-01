G20: Biden criticizes China and Russia’s lack of commitment to climate action

At a press conference after a G20 meeting, US President Joe Biden criticized China and Russia’s lack of commitment at the summit to agree on significant climate change initiatives. The G20 meeting ended this Sunday morning (31) in Rome.

“The disappointment is related to the fact that Russia, including not just Russia but China, has basically not come up in terms of any commitment to deal with climate change. I was disappointed, but what we did, we approved a number of things here to end the coal subsidy days,” said Biden.

The G20 leaders’ summit ended with a climate deal that commits its member countries to end financing for coal by the end of the year, and aims to contain global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels .

“Weather problems are permanent issues,” said Biden.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, I’m proud to support the global advance on multinationals, instead of countries competing to seek investments, this sets a minimum global exposure of 15%. During this time in Rome, some of you have been checking the situation of workers in the US; We work on the issue of supply and the supply crisis, in order to have access to the products we need, from cars to shoes,” added the US president.

Biden also spoke about the strength of his commitment to climate change in the United States, while his Build Back Better plan and infrastructure projects have yet to pass Congress.

“I believe we will approve my Build Back Better plan and I believe we will approve the infrastructure account. Combined, they have $900 billion in climate resilience and in tackling climate and resilience and it’s the biggest investment in world history that has ever taken place and will pass in my opinion, but we’ll see,” the president said.

(With information from Angela Dewan of CNN)