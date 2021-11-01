G20 confirms Brazil as host of meeting in 2024

Brazil was confirmed, this Sunday (31), to host the G20 summit meeting, in 2024. The announcement had already been made at the end of the 2020 edition, held in Saudi Arabia. The meeting that brings together the twenty largest economies in the world will be held for the first time in the country. However, the city that will host the event has not yet been announced.

This will be the third time that a group meeting will be held in Latin America. In 2012, the city of San José del Cabo, Mexico, was the first. In 2018, the meeting was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

With the closing of the 2021 meeting in Rome, Italy, the 2022 edition will be held in Indonesia in 2022 and in India in 2023.

The Group of 20 was created in 1999 in response to the financial crises of that decade, initially conceived as a forum for economic dialogue between finance ministers and central bank presidents. After the 2008 global financial crisis, heads of state and other ministers started to participate in the meetings.

Its permanent composition is made by: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey and European Union.

Countries represent 80% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 75% of exports, around 70% of foreign direct investment and 60% of the world’s population.

2021 G20 Meeting

The G20 meeting, which ended on Sunday, did not set any new targets, after a promising start on Saturday (30), when nations agreed to create a global minimum tax.

Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, said the meeting was a “success” and underscored the agreement on the goal of keeping global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius and zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 , which had already been established at COP 2015, in the design of the Paris Agreement.

The pledge of $100 billion in aid to vulnerable countries to fight poverty, inequality, malnutrition and gender gaps was also announced.

The secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, said that the summit had disappointed, but did not destroy his hopes. “I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled, but at least they aren’t buried,” he wrote through his social networks.

(*With information from Raphael Coraccini and Fernando Nakagawa, from CNN)