G20 leaders find it difficult to set climate target, shows draft statement – Época Negócios

World must seek to limit global warming, but without clear goals

Group leaders of 20 largest economies in the world (G20) will say that they seek to limit the global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, a level that scientists say is vital to averting disasters but will generally avoid tough compromises, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

The joint statement on the need for climate action reflects tough negotiations between diplomats. Leaders are meeting for a two-day summit in Rome, but the draft details few concrete actions to limit gas emissions from the country. greenhouse effect.

“We remain committed to the Paris Agreement (2015) objective of keeping the global average temperature rise well below 2°C and seeking measures to limit it to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,” the draft says.

The communiqué also said leaders recognized the “vital relevance” of achieving zero emissions by mid-century.

That’s a goal that UN experts say is needed to reach the 1.5-degree-celsius warming threshold, but some of the world’s biggest polluters have yet to commit to it.

China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has set a deadline until 2060.

Overall, the fifth draft of the communiqué doesn’t seem to have any hardening of language in relation to climate action compared to previous versions, and in some areas the text has even been toned down a bit.

big emitters

The role of the G20 is crucial ahead of the UN’s broader climate summit, known as COP26, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, next week, involving nearly 200 countries.

The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, represents more than 80% of the Bruno Domestic Product (GDP) in the world, 60% of the population and an estimated 80% of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Keeping 1.5ºC within reach will require significant and effective actions by all countries,” says the most recent draft.

This compares with an earlier version that said “immediate action” was needed, reflecting the painful discussions around language that exist in climate diplomacy.

The reference in the latest version to the importance of achieving zero balance of emissions “by mid-century” replaces the earlier version that was more specific in saying “by 2050”. This one was in parentheses, indicating that it required negotiation.

The latest draft recognizes that current national plans to limit emissions need to be strengthened, but gives little detail on how this should be done.

UN experts say that even if current plans are fully implemented, the world is heading towards global warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius, with a catastrophic acceleration of events such as droughts, storms and floods.