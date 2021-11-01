Gabi Brandt goes through a revolting situation and releases the dogs; read outburst

Gabi Brandt went through a non-delicate situation this week. The influencer used the Twitter profile to vent about the fact that she was recorded in a restaurant while crying. On the page, the former MTV shot:

“I’m sitting in a restaurant crying because today is my father’s birthday and I’m away from him, and there are people filming. At these times, it makes me want to be boring. And I’m not victimizing myself, okay? I just came to talk here so, if you use the video with malice, you are already aware. I won’t go without saying things anymore”.

“Or worse: able to use the video to say that, in fact, I was crying for another reason. Sense stays with God. Then go to Instagram to gossip and say that it wasn’t worth knowing the person, that the person is boring, that it wasn’t nice like it was on the internet… Anyway, daddy if you’ve been reading this: love you, happy birthday and everything I wanted it was you with me here!”, continued.

Gabi added: “The ‘quiet wins’ era is gone… Now I’m going to stop saving myself. I’ve even taken a picture in the hospital emergency room when they asked me to. I make no effort to be affectionate with those who treat me politely, but filming hidden in a delicate moment? I do not agree. I militated“.

“I still have to read that I have to think it’s normal since I’m in a restaurant. Since I’m in a restaurant, sorry, but in my opinion, I don’t think it’s cool to film/take a picture of someone hiding, without the person knowing. I myself, crying, took a picture with about four people with the greatest education”, finished.

Brandt had already vented on his social networks this week. The influencer didn’t show any regret for the statements she made about her ex-boyfriend, Gui Araújo, and also shot:

“Finishing the subject: you have no idea how difficult it was to find the courage to open up so much, but I feel relieved! As if a weight had been lifted off my back. Happy with the messages I have read. I feel that now I feel better to open up with you more”.

For those who didn’t follow, Gabi was this week in the podcast PodCats, by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila de Loures, and used the verb when talking about Gui. In addition to opening the game about the termination, she also commented on the controversies that the boy got involved in the reality A Fazenda 2021.

The influencer even revealed having had an affair with Jade Picon when she was still dating João Guilherme. In the chat, the former MTV released the verb and stated that she believes the pawn is lying:

“He is a person like: ‘Wow, I ate this coxinha’. He takes this thing, he transforms, he manipulates, he invents a story in the middle of everything and like… I think, really, talking about this controversy now, I think, maybe it happened, maybe it happened? Okay, but I don’t believe it’s the way he’s telling it. Because I’ve seen him talking about other situations there and, guys, I was there. That’s what Leo Picon said… I can see him talking about situations that I was present and that didn’t happen”.

Gabi also gave her view on the subject of ‘mytomania’, when a person has a tendency to lie. “I’m pretty sure (he’s lying). Not lying. What happens to the person who has mythomania: ‘ah, today I’m going to pretend I was mugged’. Now there is a person who takes a fact that actually happened and transforms it. This is taking sources of voices out of my head, ok? I never read it. I’m talking about the experiences I’ve had because I’ve met more people like that“he explained.