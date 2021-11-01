Gabriel Pereira renews contract with Corinthians for another three years

Corinthians confirmed the renewal of Gabriel Pereira’s contract for another three years. This Sunday, the club reached an agreement with the athlete’s representatives, who signed a new contract until December 31, 2024.

The contract establishes a termination fine of 100 million euros (approximately R$ 651 million at the current price) and the club agreed to transfer to the athlete 5% of the economic rights on a future sale, keeping 65% of the total.

“I am very happy with the success. My desire was always to stay here and everything worked out. Now it’s about staying focused to do the best for this club”, declared the midfielder.

At the age of 20, Gabriel Pereira had a contract with Timão until March 2022. The current stage of this bond already allowed the player to sign a pre-contract with any club, a fact that worried the fans.

Created by Terrão, the midfielder won a sequence as a starter in Sylvinho’s team in the current season. In all, he has 32 games as a professional, with two goals scored.

Earlier, presenter Neto revealed the information that the parties had reached a consensus. The former player also confirmed that Gabriel Pereira is going to the game on Monday, against Chapecoense.

“Gabriel Pereira renews contract, three more years with Corinthians. Congratulations to Duilio, congratulations to everyone and to the boy, who will play tomorrow (Monday) to bust the balloon’s mouth. Three years of contract, congratulations to everyone, the important thing is Corinthians, the boy plays football,” said the presenter.

Negotiations between the player’s representatives and the club had already been the subject of Neto’s program on Friday. Ivan Rocha, the athlete’s manager, had confirmed a meeting with the Corinthians board that day, a conversation that generated “a very big step forward” towards an agreement.

