Game between Grêmio and Palmeiras ends with regrettable scenes after field invasion

Grêmio came out ahead in the game against Palmeiras. Many believed that finally, the tricolor would manage to get out of the bad phase. However, it turned out that the tricolor took the turn at the very end of the first half, with the direct participation of the VAR.

Palmeiras’ first goal came from a penalty in which the VAR called the referee to score. At 40 minutes of the second half, Elias Manoel had tied the game, but the VAR marked offside. And at the end of the game, Palmeiras still scored the third goal.

This direct participation of VAR against Grêmio ended up having a direct impact on the result. Probably being one of the main reasons why the crowd invaded the lawn.

In the invasion, the VAR’s cabin was destroyed, among other things. However, in any case, the invasion is unjustifiable and will only worsen the situation of the tricolor, because now Grêmio should probably be punished with loss of field commands or games with closed gates.

Luckily for the players, the invasion began when the majority had already retired to the locker rooms, which prevented Grêmio and Palmeiras players from being attacked. For, as wrong as it was, it is very likely that it would happen.

But now the fans have already made another mistake, just as they had done when they stoned CT Luiz Carvalho. It is likely that this week there will be a punishment, as the images have already had national repercussions.

As the fans’ return was being quite celebrated, scenes like those we saw in this game end up weighing a lot, since we live in a civilized society and that can’t happen.

