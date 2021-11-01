Games coming to the Game Pass in November

THE Xbox announced this Monday (1) the next games that will come to the Xbox Game Pass in November, including games like It Takes Two and force horizon 5.

In addition, the Xbox subscription service will also receive GTA San Andreas remastered, as previously announced, Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions, Football Manager 2022 and more.

Check out the upcoming releases for the Xbox Game Pass in November:

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions | November 2nd

Unpacking | November 2nd

It Takes Two | November 4th

Kill It With Fire | November 4th

Football Manager 2022 | 9 of November

Forza Horizon 5 | 9 of November

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition | November 11th

One Step From Eden | November 11th

