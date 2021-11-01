Games for free! See games released for PS4 and PS5 in November | Technology

Unsplash/Teddy Guerrier PlayStation games are free

November has started and free PlayStation games have already been released. Throughout the month, three games can be added to the library for free by PlayStation Plus subscribers: Knockout City, First Class Trouble and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

In addition to the three games, the lineup will include three extra titles, exclusive to PS VR. At the end of the article, you will find all the games available for free for PS4, PS5 and PS VR, including the description of each one.

Offers are available from Tuesday (2). PlayStation 4 and 5 games will be free until December 6, while PS VR games are free until January 3, 2022.

Remember that the free games from October can still be downloaded, as they are available until this Monday (1st). The games Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X are released.

Free games for PS4 and PS5 in November

Team up and fight rival Teams in style while setting the score with epic dodgeball online battles. Get ready for fun and intense competition in a new version of team-based multiplayer games. Customize your character and team up with friends to start your mastery of Knockout City. Take down opponents with shots and coordinated teamwork as you dodge and capture balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally flip a ball, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon.

First Class Trouble is a social deduction group game where six people play online aboard a luxury space cruiser. At the start of each game, four players will be randomly selected to be Residents, cooperatively trying to unmask a killer AI that is in the center of the ship. The other two players will be Personoids, who will lie, cheat and do whatever it takes to betray other players! Teamwork is the key to survival, but who can you trust?

From the minds of bestselling author RA Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Re-mastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat within an expanding gaming world. Discover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Save a world ravaged by fierce war and hold the keys to immortality as the first warrior to rise from the fists of death.

Free PS VR games in November and December

The Persistence challenges you to survive aboard a space colony doomed in the year 2521. Lost, defective and trapped in the inexorable gravity of a black hole, “The Persistence” has a crew turned into terrifying and murderous freaks. It’s up to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to descend to the deepest decks of The Persistence to repair the systems and prevent the ship from falling apart. Gather resources, hone skills and prepare an arsenal of weapons in this brutal sci-fi horror rogue-lite.

Face all the horrors that the living and the dead can offer in this new VR adventure in The Walking Dead universe. Travel through the ruins of undead-infested New Orleans as you fight, flee, scour and survive each day, unraveling the mystery of a city within iconic neighborhoods. Find desperate factions and lone survivors who can be friends or enemies. Whether you help others or take what you want by force, every choice you make has consequences. What kind of survivor will you be to the people of NOLA?

Fantasy and sinthwave meet in this action-packed sword fighting game for PS VR. Strengthen yourself as you fight in an amazing neon environment and take down magical monstrosities in this melee roguelite. Move your arms and body to the beat of the synthwave soundtrack as you attack, block, cast spells and dodge, advancing further and further into a neon fantasy world filled with sinister monsters. Equip yourself with a variety of gameplay-altering weapons as you continue to gain strength and attack the monstrosities that lurk across this mysterious world.