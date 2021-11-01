Germany: Explosion of Covid-19 cases despite vaccination worries government | World

The evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic in Germany is faster than that seen in the same period last year, despite almost 70% of the German population being vaccinated. The country’s authorities are not ruling out new measures to prevent a fourth wave of contamination.

“There is an excess of relaxation,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said over the weekend, speaking of the rising number of infections in Germany. In one week, the high incidence rate was 50% and rose to 155 cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants — over 50 infections, it is considered that the epidemic is out of control.

Some elements explain this sudden increase: the increase in travel due to school recess and, with the arrival of autumn and the drop in temperatures, there are fewer outdoor activities and more family and friends gatherings indoors.

As is already known, SARS-CoV-2 proliferates mainly in poorly ventilated places, frequented by many people without mask and social distance. And, although the vaccine is an effective shield against severe forms of the disease, it makes it difficult but not blocking the contamination. Maintaining protective measures is, therefore, essential to keep the epidemic under control.

In addition, a third of the German population is reticent to the vaccine, is not yet immunized, and the third dose booster campaign for vulnerable people and the elderly is advancing slowly. The German Ministry of Health plans to reopen the vaccination centers to speed up the process.

All these factors together contribute to the return of the epidemic to have direct repercussions in hospitals: admissions increased 40% in one week. Intensive care units still have beds available, but there is a decrease in vacancies in establishments compared to last year, due to a lack of qualified professionals in the management of critically ill patients.

The Ministry of Health plans to organize a meeting between representatives of the federal state and provinces to make short-term solutions to prevent the spread of the virus, but there is still no consensus on measures to be adopted.

This Monday (1st), the world passed the mark of 5 million deaths from the pandemic, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

The count was established from the official daily balances of each country, but this number certainly does not correspond to reality. When the excess mortality related to Covid is taken as a reference, the balance could be two or three times greater, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Regardless of the calculation, the number of deaths is lower than other pandemics such as the so-called “Spanish” flu (1918-1919), which caused between 50 million and 100 million deaths or the 36 million deaths caused by AIDS in the last 40 years . The coronavirus, however, caused many deaths in a short time.

“Without the adoption of measures such as travel restrictions and vaccination, the result would have been much more dramatic”, according to French epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, from the Pasteur Institute.

An epidemic, explains Fontanet, has two phases: the “explosive epidemic phase”, when the virus penetrates with force into a population group that has never been in contact with it, and the phase of “conformation to a group”, when there is immunity population: then endemic circulation takes place. In the case of the coronavirus, “for the first time in the history of pandemics, there was a worldwide effort to accelerate this transition”, says Fontanet.

An acceleration favored by vaccines “allowed the population to artificially achieve immunity to a virus we didn’t know about. In 18 months we achieved what would take three to five years, with a much higher number of deaths.”