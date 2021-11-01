Gilberto Braga: Widow remembers author’s favorite novel: ‘Very critical’

Decorator Edgar Moura Brasil, Gilberto Braga’s companion for nearly 50 years, commented on the works of the author of novels who died last Tuesday (26) in an interview with “Fantástico”.

He was depressed that he thought ‘Dancin’ Days’ (1978) was a failure. We traveled for a while before the last chapters were delivered. He thought it was crap and didn’t understand why people were always watching in hotels. He was always very critical. The other day, he said that his favorite soap was ‘Celebridade’ (2003).

Edgar Moura Brasil to ‘Fantastic’

The tribute to the author of soap operas also featured interviews with Gloria Pires and Fabio Assunção, who was one of the protagonists of “Celebridade” alongside Malu Mader, Claudia Abreu and Marcio Garcia.

Gilberto’s work in ‘Celebrity’ was a refinement. The novel’s texts showed a very important psychological profile. They were people who thought they were what they are not.

Fabio Assunção to ‘Fantastic’

Next, Edgar Moura Brasil says that he read the chapters written by his companion to give his opinions. “The stories were in his head, but he always listened to what others said.”

He was very romantic. What I most enjoyed doing was traveling. He was very methodical, planning everything a year in advance when he could. It’s the love of my life.

Edgar Moura Brasil to ‘Fantastic’

Braga died last Tuesday, aged 75, a victim of complications due to a systemic infection. Last Thursday (28) Edgar made an outburst on social networks about the lack that his partner does.